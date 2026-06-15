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Home > World News > Iran Confirms US Peace Deal, Announces 60-Day Negotiation Period For Final Agreement

Iran Confirms US Peace Deal, Announces 60-Day Negotiation Period For Final Agreement

Iran confirms a peace agreement framework with the United States, with a 60-day negotiation phase dependent on verification of US commitments, including lifting blockades and releasing assets, while Trump announces deal completion and Strait of Hormuz reopening.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Mon 2026-06-15 05:25 IST

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has confirmed the framework of a peace agreement with the United States, while stating that Tehran will only enter a proposed 60-day negotiation phase for a final settlement after verifying Washington’s commitments. These include ending hostilities, lifting blockades, and releasing Iranian assets. US President Donald Trump announced the completion of a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, also declaring the lifting of a US naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and calling for global shipping activity to resume.

Initial Confirmation

According to Iran’s state-affiliated Press TV, Gharibabadi stated that the official signing ceremony of the agreement is scheduled for Friday, after which the full text of the Memorandum of Understanding will be made public.

‘The enemy that had launched an attack for carrying out its sinister objectives suffered defeat in all its goals, and the Islamic Republic of Iran achieved great victories in the war. The memorandum of understanding was not just a product of diplomacy but is indebted to Iran’s military achievements. It is indebted to the pure blood of the martyrs we gave in confronting the enemies of the establishment. After the official signing, the text of the memorandum of understanding will be published. On Friday, we will have an official signing, and the heads of the two delegations will hold discussions for determining the future arrangements for negotiations,’ Gharibabadi said.

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Conditional Framework For Negotiations

He further clarified that Iran will first verify whether the United States has fulfilled its obligations regarding ending hostilities, lifting blockades, and releasing frozen assets before entering the next phase of talks. ‘Entering 60 days of negotiations is conditional on the fulfilment of these commitments by the United States,’ Gharibabadi said, according to Al Jazeera.

Trump’s Public Declaration On The Deal

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, ‘The deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations for all! I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States naval blockade. Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!’

Regional Diplomacy And Mediation Claims

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced that the two sides had reached an agreement after intensive negotiations. He stated that both sides agreed to the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. Sharif added that the official signing ceremony is scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland and thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye for their roles in facilitating mediation efforts.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Let Oil Flow’: Trump Claims Iran-US Deal Signed, Announces End Of Naval Blockade In Hormuz

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Iran Confirms US Peace Deal, Announces 60-Day Negotiation Period For Final Agreement
Tags: donald trumpgeopolitical newsInternational RelationsIran US relationsKazem GharibabadiMiddle East diplomacyPeace DealSanctions Reliefstrait of hormuzUS Iran negotiations

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Iran Confirms US Peace Deal, Announces 60-Day Negotiation Period For Final Agreement
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