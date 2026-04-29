OnePlus Buds Ace 3: 55dB ANC, Low-Latency Gaming, And 54-Hour Battery Life — Check All Specs And Price

Chinese tech manufacturing company OnePlus has introduced the Buds Ace 3 in the Chinese market, expanding its portfolio in their audio lineup. The company claims that the newly launched TWS is made for people who want good sound, gamers who care about every detail, and anyone who is tired of dealing with noisy commutes.

In terms of features, the newly launched earbuds come with active noise cancellation, solid battery life, special gaming tweaks, and Hi-Res audio support. All packed into a set that won’t hit your wallet too hard.

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 ANC and Sound Quality

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Bass

Inside the earbuds, the user will get a 12mm dynamic driver that brings deep bass, clear vocals, and balanced sound. There is also the LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio, 96kHz sampling rate, and a customizable 10-band EQ.

Apart from this, there is also a BassWave enhancement to make the immersive sound with more base to the music.

Gaming oriented features

For gamers, the company offers low-latency treatment. The Buds Ace 3 boasts just 47ms latency, plus FPS-tuned effects that let you pick out footsteps and directional cues. For users who play BGMI, COD Mobile, or Free Fire MAX, these buds offer users that edge.

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Battery

Battery is another key highlight of the newly launched buds. Without ANC support, the device lasts up to 13 hours of playback whereas with ANC it offers around 7 hours of playback. The charging case holds a battery life for up to 54 hours. The case itself has a 530mAh battery, and each earbud has 62mAh, and it also supports wired fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Durability

In terms of durability, the device offers IP55 certifications for resistance against dust and water. Each earbud weighs just 4.4 gram, and the case is of 34.2 grams which means it is light weight enough for all-day wear.

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 Price and Availability

Speaking about pricing, the Buds Ace 3 costs CNY 329 which is roughly about Rs 4,600. The company has rolled out the device in two colour options, i.e., StarCraft Black and Titanium Space Silver. For now, the buds are only available in China through official sales channels.

OnePlus Buds Ace 3 India Launch

The company has not officially stated any thing regarding India launch but these Ace series accessories usually show up globally, sometimes with a new name. Media reports and experts suggest that the Indian buyers could see a rebranded version of the device soon in stores. Also Read: Samsung And Apple Gain Market Share Despite Memory Crisis, While Chinese Smartphone Makers Struggle With Limited Supply And Rising Costs

