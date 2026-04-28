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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung And Apple Gain Market Share Despite Memory Crisis, While Chinese Smartphone Makers Struggle With Limited Supply And Rising Costs

Samsung And Apple Gain Market Share Despite Memory Crisis, While Chinese Smartphone Makers Struggle With Limited Supply And Rising Costs

Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc. are gaining market share amid a global memory chip shortage, while Chinese smartphone makers struggle due to limited supply and rising costs.

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Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 28, 2026 17:54:34 IST

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Samsung And Apple Gain Market Share Despite Memory Crisis, While Chinese Smartphone Makers Struggle With Limited Supply And Rising Costs

Samsung Electronics and Apple are presently negotiating a tightening global memory chip supply, which is hurting Chinese smartphone makers while reshuffling market supremacy. While the overall mobile sector is seeing shipping declines, these two firms are using financial strength and internal supply networks to continue growth in the face of a major shortage of low-power DRAM (LPDDR). 

According to a report by The Korea Herald, global smartphone shipments fell 4.1 per cent on year to 289.7 million units in the first quarter. This marks the first January-March decline since 2023. During this period, Samsung secured the top spot with 62.8 million shipments and a 21.7 per cent market share, followed by Apple with 61.1 million units and a 19.6 per cent share. 

The report highlighted that they were the only two brands among the top vendors to post year-on-year shipment growth. It attributed this divergence to a tightening supply of LPDDR, which is essential for mobile devices. 

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Demand for these chips is currently being driven by Nvidia, as the US chip giant requires large volumes of LPDDR-based memory for its next-generation AI and graphics processing unit platforms, such as the upcoming Vera Rubin GPU. 

“Apple has both financial firepower and bargaining power, allowing it to secure DRAM supply even at a premium,” the report quoted an industry source. “Samsung is also minimizing procurement disruptions through close coordination between its mobile experience division and device solutions division. The situation is markedly different for Chinese smartphone makers, who lost significant ground in the first quarter. Xiaomi’s shipments dropped by 8 million units compared to the previous year, while Oppo and Vivo also saw their market shares tighten. 

The report mentioned that these companies lack the internal manufacturing cushion of Samsung or the massive prepayment arrangements Apple utilizes to lock in components. 

“Chinese manufacturers have a high exposure to budget and midrange models, which makes it difficult for them to reflect higher component costs in retail prices,” the report quoted another industry source. “If they raise prices, sales volume could fall. If they keep prices unchanged, profitability suffers. They are caught in a dilemma.” 

Market watchers expect memory prices to remain high, with stabilization not anticipated until the second half of 2027. 

“IDC (International Data Corp.) expects the supply shortage to drag global smartphone shipments down by roughly 12.9 percent this year to 1.12 billion units, reaching the lowest level since 2013,” the report said. 

For budget-heavy vendors like Xiaomi, which operated at a 10.9 per cent gross profit margin last year, absorbing these rising costs is becoming increasingly difficult. 

“This memory shortage could become a turning point that reshapes the competitive order of the smartphone market,” the report quoted an analyst at a local brokerage. “In the past, design, cameras and price competitiveness were the key factors. Going forward, the ability to secure core components reliably could determine shipments and market share”. 

(ANI) 

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Samsung And Apple Gain Market Share Despite Memory Crisis, While Chinese Smartphone Makers Struggle With Limited Supply And Rising Costs

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Samsung And Apple Gain Market Share Despite Memory Crisis, While Chinese Smartphone Makers Struggle With Limited Supply And Rising Costs

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Samsung And Apple Gain Market Share Despite Memory Crisis, While Chinese Smartphone Makers Struggle With Limited Supply And Rising Costs
Samsung And Apple Gain Market Share Despite Memory Crisis, While Chinese Smartphone Makers Struggle With Limited Supply And Rising Costs
Samsung And Apple Gain Market Share Despite Memory Crisis, While Chinese Smartphone Makers Struggle With Limited Supply And Rising Costs
Samsung And Apple Gain Market Share Despite Memory Crisis, While Chinese Smartphone Makers Struggle With Limited Supply And Rising Costs

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