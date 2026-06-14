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Home > Sports News > Qatar Snatches Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point With Stoppage-Time Thriller Against Switzerland

Qatar Snatches Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point With Stoppage-Time Thriller Against Switzerland

Switzerland pays the price for a wasteful frontline despite unleashing 26 shots and registering a dominant 3.24 xG. Get the complete tactical breakdown of Qatar's resilient 1-1 draw against the Swiss at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Qatar Snatches Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point With Stoppage-Time Thriller Against Switzerland. Photo X
Qatar Snatches Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point With Stoppage-Time Thriller Against Switzerland. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 04:55 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Asian Cup holders Qatar wrote their football history by earning their first-ever FIFA World Cup point with a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against heavy Group B favourites Switzerland at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi’s Stadium).

The dramatic stalemate was total redemption for a nation that suffered a forgettable debut as 2022 hosts with three straight losses. By way of contrast, it totally ruined Murat Yakin’s nonchalant Switzerland side, which failed to make the most of a dominant display.

Swiss Dominance and Embolo’s Opener

And from the first whistle the tactical blueprint unfolded exactly as anticipated. Veteran captain Granit Xhaka steered the Swiss to total control of the tempo, enjoying nearly 70% of the possession. The relentless pressure immediately paid dividends in the 13th minute. Midfielder Denis Zakaria played a nice ball into the box and a quick pass from Remo Freuler was brought down hard by a lunging Qatar custodian Mahmoud Abunada.

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VAR was involved after a quick intervention and a penalty was awarded. Striker Breel Embolo – who had only arrived in the United States one week earlier due to visa delays – confidently stepped up to smash the spot-kick into the top corner, sending the travelling Swiss contingent into a frenzy.

Switzerland were always looking for a cushion before the break. Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye both missed gilt-edged chances but a spirited Abunada made important, athletic saves to keep Julen Lopetegui’s side in touch.

Khoukhi’s Late Masterclass Punishes Casuality

The second half was a frustrating exercise for the European powerhouse. The Swiss front line was far from clinical, creating a staggering 27 attempts on goal and a massive 3.24 Expected Goals (xG) index in the process. But as the match ticked into injury time their casualness on the ball opened a window of opportunity.

Veteran midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos was introduced by Lopetegui to inject fresh energy outside. Full back Homam Ahmed drove deep and curled an absolute peach of a cross towards the back post in the 94th minute. Qatari defender Boualem Khoukhi got to the highest point over the Swiss backline and connected with the delivery with textbook precision, hammering a thunderous header beyond Gregor Kobel, who was left stranded.

The late equaliser set off wild pandemonium on the Qatari bench. Canada’s 1-1 tie with Bosnia and Herzegovina means all four teams in Group B are on one point, with Qatar set to face co-hosts Canada on June 18 with renewed confidence. 

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Qatar Snatches Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point With Stoppage-Time Thriller Against Switzerland
Tags: Boualem Khoukhi stoppage time goal SwitzerlandBreel Embolo penalty QatarFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Group B standings World Cup 2026home-hero-pos-2Qatar first ever World Cup pointQatar vs Switzerland match reportQatar vs Switzerland World Cup 2026 resultSan Francisco Bay Area Stadium World Cup matchSwitzerland vs Qatar highlights 2026

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Qatar Snatches Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point With Stoppage-Time Thriller Against Switzerland
Qatar Snatches Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point With Stoppage-Time Thriller Against Switzerland
Qatar Snatches Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point With Stoppage-Time Thriller Against Switzerland
Qatar Snatches Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Point With Stoppage-Time Thriller Against Switzerland

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