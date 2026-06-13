Woman Attacked Multiple Times By Shark At Sydney’s Coogee Beach | Watch

A shark attacked a woman swimmer at a Sydney beach on Saturday, seriously injuring her. Emergency crews responded to Coogee Beach in eastern Sydney during the morning after reports that a 35-year-old woman had been attacked by a large shark about 30 metres (100 feet) from the shore.

Rescue Efforts And Serious Injuries

‘The woman was pulled from the water by members of the public who commenced first aid,’ police said in a statement, adding that the victim suffered serious arm and leg injuries.

‘She has large flesh wounds to the leg and the arms that are going to require a lot of surgery,’ New South Wales Ambulance Inspector Mike Corlis told reporters at Coogee Beach.

Authorities closed Coogee Beach and other beaches within Sydney’s Randwick Council area for 24 hours after the incident. ‘We’ll be working closely with the New South Wales government, awaiting instruction as to when it is safe to reopen,’ council Mayor Dylan Parker told reporters.

Witness Describes Chaotic Scene

A witness to the attack, Nicola Logan, told Reuters at Coogee Beach that she saw a ‘massive pool of blood” in the water, then “a lady kind of motioning to swim, lots of splashing, and then a ski paddler was out trying to bring her in’. The attack comes just a week after a man was killed by a shark while fishing off the coast of Western Australia, adding to a growing number of recent incidents around the country.

Last month, a 39-year-old man died after a shark attacked him while he was fishing on Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef. Ten days earlier, a 38-year-old man suffered fatal injuries after being mauled near an island off Perth in Western Australia. In January, after four shark attacks occurred within two days, authorities temporarily closed dozens of beaches along Australia’s east coast, including several in Sydney.

Shark Activity Along Australia’s Coastline

Those incidents followed heavy rainfall that created murky water conditions, attracting sharks and reducing visibility in coastal areas. Most shark attacks in Australia occur along the country’s east and southeast seaboard, which records an average of around 20 such incidents annually, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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