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Home > World News > Trump Makes Big Claim: Iran Could Sign Peace Agreement Within 24 Hours

Trump Makes Big Claim: Iran Could Sign Peace Agreement Within 24 Hours

Trump and Pakistan say a framework for a US-Iran peace deal is ready for signing, but Iran says no agreement will be signed on Sunday as negotiations continue.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 23:06 IST

U.S. President Donald Trump and mediator Pakistan said on Saturday an initial deal to end the war in the Middle East would be signed on Sunday, although Iran denied the signing would take place so soon. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two sides had agreed on a framework for a peace deal and that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing on Sunday, to be followed by technical-level talks next week.

Iran Pushes Back On Signing Timeline

Trump also said in a social media post that the deal with Iran was scheduled to be signed on Sunday and that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies which Iran has blocked, would be immediately ‘open to all’ after it was signed. Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei cautioned against commenting on the timing of the signing.



‘We will have to wait and see about the exact date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow,’ state media quoted Baghaei as saying. ‘The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out. However, due to the hesitation of the other side, we must be cautious in making any comments about this process.’

US Officials Remain Optimistic

A US official who spoke to reporters later declined to be drawn on the timing but said: ‘It’s a great deal and a forceful deal.’ It is not the first time the two sides have appeared close to an initial agreement on ending the war that began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, but Sharif said, X: ‘We are closer to a peace deal than ever before.’

What Is Included in the Proposed Deal?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday that while changes in the deal were still possible, the tentative agreement showed his country had emerged stronger from the conflict. Hours after those remarks, US forces shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the drones had posed a threat to commercial traffic. US Central Command later confirmed the action and said the strait, a major artery for global oil supplies, was open. Iran has for months effectively blockaded the strait, and the US navy has blocked Iranian ports to reduce its oil exports.

The proposed memorandum of understanding calls for reopening the strait and lifting the US naval blockade, sources on all sides of the talks said. Negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme, Trump’s stated rationale for starting the war, would take place afterwards. ‘Iran is going to open up the Strait of Hormuz, that’s a requirement. It could be open with no tolls. As they do that, we will lift our blockade,’ said the US official who spoke on Saturday.

Draft terms described to Reuters by multiple sources indicate the US would begin releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets and waive sanctions on its oil exports in return for Iran opening the strait. Iran’s Fars news agency quoted Baghaei as saying the release of Iran’s frozen assets was an integral part of the agreement and also that Iran would have to charge for services in the Strait of Hormuz.

Additional Iranian Demands

Fars also quoted him as saying foreign military bases in the region must end without providing details. Iran’s nuclear programme would be addressed during a 60-day period of talks. A US official said the agreement would ultimately lead to the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear programme, with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to be destroyed and removed. But Araqchi said that Iran, which sources said has not accepted the dismantling of its nuclear programme, wanted to retain the uranium in diluted form.

The proposals also include discussions of possible war reparations for Tehran and dropping long-standing US demands for limits on Iran’s missile programme, the sources said. The US official disputed that account.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would not be party to the agreement. He has clashed with Trump over US demands that Israel curb military action in Lebanon to allow Washington to reach a deal with Tehran. Araqchi said the agreement would end the war in Lebanon, implying an Israeli withdrawal from occupied areas. Israel’s defence minister said it would not withdraw from Lebanon. A senior Israeli official said Israel expects to retain its freedom to act against threats.

Khamenei Funeral Plans Announced

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war and later replaced in the role by his son Mojtaba. Khamenei’s funeral will begin in Tehran on July 4 and conclude with his burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, on July 9, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.

(Inputs From Reuters)

ALSO READ: Tehran Dismisses Pak PM’s US-Iran Deal Timeline, Says Signing Near But Not Tomorrow

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Trump Makes Big Claim: Iran Could Sign Peace Agreement Within 24 Hours
Tags: abbas araqchidonald trumpiran nuclear programIran Peace DealIran-US talksisrael iran conflictMiddle East WarPakistan mediationShehbaz Sharifstrait of hormuz

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