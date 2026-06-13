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Home > Regionals News > Masked Gunmen Storm Chandigarh Medical Store, Cashier Shot Dead At Point Blank Range

Masked Gunmen Storm Chandigarh Medical Store, Cashier Shot Dead At Point Blank Range

Two masked gunmen allegedly opened fire inside a medical store in Sector 11, Chandigarh, after posing as customers.

Chandigarh chemist shot at point blank range by masked men (Image: X)
Chandigarh chemist shot at point blank range by masked men (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 19:00 IST

A shootout incident which occurred in a bustling medical store located in Sector 11, Chandigarh, during Saturday afternoon resulted in the death or critical injury of one individual; however, there is confusion about his current condition. As per sources, the shooting took place in Shri Kumar Medical Store, when two masked individuals pretending to be customers shot several bullets inside the store. An investigation into the matter has been initiated by the police in Chandigarh, taking help from evidence collected via CCTV cameras and witnesses’ testimony. It appears that the suspects arrived on a scooter and entered the medical store at about 2:30 pm. Shortly after entering, they took out their automatic guns and opened fire.

Conflicting reports emerge over victim’s condition after attack

Reports claimed the target of the attack was linked to Kumar Medicos and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Some reports said the victim was rushed to PGIMER in Chandigarh in critical condition. The injured person was reportedly the owner of the medical store, while two other people are also believed to have suffered injuries during the firing.

However, other reports identified the victim as store manager and cashier Janaki. According to those accounts, Janaki was critically injured in the shooting and later declared dead at a hospital. As of the filing of reports, there was no official confirmation from Chandigarh Police regarding the exact status of the victim.

Police examine CCTV footage as investigation intensifies

Investigators are examining CCTV footage that allegedly captured the attack. As per reports, eyewitnesses told police that the assailants fired several rounds at close range before escaping. Following the incident, Chandigarh Police sealed the entire market block and launched an extensive search operation to identify and trace the attackers.

The shooting has also renewed attention on past security concerns linked to the business. Sources said the owner had allegedly received threat calls in the past. In 2017, two youths reportedly fired shots in the air outside Kumar Brothers Medicos in Chandigarh, though no injuries were reported in that incident. Police said the investigation remains underway and all angles are being examined.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter To Death Inside Police Station Over Love Marriage    

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Masked Gunmen Storm Chandigarh Medical Store, Cashier Shot Dead At Point Blank Range
Tags: chandigarh shootingchandigarh shooting CCTV

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Masked Gunmen Storm Chandigarh Medical Store, Cashier Shot Dead At Point Blank Range
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