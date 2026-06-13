Monsoon 2026: Check When Rains Will Reach Delhi-NCR, Mumbai And Other Cities; Latest IMD Update

Monsoon 2026 is progressing in various regions of India, yet a mixed bag is expected for large metropolitan areas. Whereas pre-monsoon rains and storms will be witnessed in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai is yet to experience monsoon rains. The southwest monsoon entered into Kerala on June 4 and officially started its journey by entering into the state, and the progression of monsoon rains has been largely through the Bay of Bengal branch of the monsoon. Due to this reason, quicker progress has been made in eastern and northeast Indian states.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon 2026 has expanded into more areas of the northeast, West Bengal, Sikkim and several southern states. The weather agency has said conditions remain favourable for further advancement into central and eastern regions in the coming days.

Delhi-NCR to get pre-monsoon showers while Mumbai waits longer

For Delhi-NCR, the IMD has issued a yellow alert and forecast partly cloudy skies, light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds under the influence of a western disturbance. While the monsoon has not yet reached the national capital region, residents can expect relief from the heat through pre-monsoon activity.

Mumbai, however, continues to face a delay in the arrival of monsoon 2026. The monsoon was earlier expected around June 11, but its progress along the western coast has slowed. As per reports, IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh has said the monsoon is likely to reach South Maharashtra and South Konkan within the next four to five days. Until then, temperatures in Mumbai are expected to remain high. Millions of people across Maharashtra and Gujarat are also waiting for the seasonal rains.

Kolkata, Hyderabad and eastern states already seeing rain activity

Reports say that Kolkata and surrounding districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Midnapore, are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Hyderabad and several districts across Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers over the next few days.

The progress of monsoon 2026 has been stronger in eastern and northeastern India. On June 9, it covered the remaining parts of the northeastern states, the entire state of Sikkim and parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal. By June 11, it had advanced further into West Bengal, Bihar and parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain alerts issued as heatwave continues in some regions

According to reports, the IMD has issued orange alerts for heavy rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya until June 16. These forecasts suggest monsoon 2026 will continue advancing across more parts of the country.

Though there is improvement in the progress of monsoon 2026, heat wave conditions are still prevalent in some parts of Marathwada, West Rajasthan, Telangana and Vidarbha, indicating that the weather systems in India are not evenly distributed.

The IMD has reported that an ocean-atmospheric system is creating conditions of El Nino in the equatorial Pacific region. This phenomenon was experienced in the years 2002, 2009, 2015 and 2023, and its reappearance during the monsoon season of 2026 will be observed for any effect on the rainfall pattern of the country.

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