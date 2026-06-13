IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IND vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: India and Afghanistan clash for the first time in an ODI series. The two Asian nations in the past have had some closely contested clashes, including a tied match in the Asia Cup 2018. While some of the top players, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, are missing the clash, there is a lot riding on this series. With the ODI World Cup next year, each game in the format will be crucial. As we approach the first ODI of the series, here is a look at the India vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction.

IND vs AFG, 1st ODI: HPCA Stadium Pitch Report

In general, the side batting first has found the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala to be extremely batting-friendly. This is a site where scoring runs is quite simple due to the narrow boundaries and the extremely fast outfield. However, there is a lot of bounce here, which allows for the usage of numerous fast bowlers. The team that wins the toss should undoubtedly decide to bat first in order to score a total of at least 360-380.

IND vs AFG Head-to-Head Records

Category India Afghanistan Matches Played 4 4 Won 3 0 Lost 0 3 No Result 1 1

IND vs AFG, 1st ODI: India vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing XIs

India Possible Playing XI: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav

Afghanistan Possible Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Allah Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami/Mohammad Saleem

IND vs AFG Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Shubman Gill: Despite playing only a handful of One-Day matches in his career, Shubman Gill has shown that he is one of the most consistent batters in the format.

Azmatullah Omarzai: Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai comes into this clash as the number one-ranked all-rounder in the format.

IND vs AFG Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe picks: Shubman Gill could be a safe pick for captaincy, while Azmatullah Omarzai for a vice-captain slot.

Risky picks: Rohit Sharma could be a risky pick for tonight’s captaincy pick. Rashid Khan, despite being one of the best spinners, has somewhat of an average form against India, which makes him a risky vice-captain pick.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (VC)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan

IND vs AFG: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI at Star Sports channel. The IND vs AFG encounter can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.

Also Read: Dharamshala Weather Rain Alert for IND vs AFG 1st ODI Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at HPCA Stadium