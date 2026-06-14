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Home > World News > 21-Year-Old Woman Was Pushed Off 40-Meter Bridge In Brazil | Watch What Happened Next

21-Year-Old Woman Was Pushed Off 40-Meter Bridge In Brazil | Watch What Happened Next

A routine bungee jump turned into a nightmare in Brazil when a 21-year-old woman plunged nearly 40 meters from a bridge.

21-Year-Old Woman Was Pushed Off 40-Meter Bridge (Photo: X)
21-Year-Old Woman Was Pushed Off 40-Meter Bridge (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 03:13 IST

A 21-year-old woman died in a tragic bungee jumping accident in the city of Limeira, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, after workers allegedly pushed her from a bridge approximately 40 meters. The woman suffered fatal injuries in the fall, and despite emergency responders rushing to the scene, she was later pronounced dead.

What Happened?

The 21-year-old woman was taking part in a bungee jumping activity from a bridge in Limeira, São Paulo state, when the fatal accident occurred. The workers allegedly pushed the woman from the jump platform before they had properly attached her safety rope. She then fell approximately 40 meters (131 feet) to the ground below. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the woman died from the severe injuries she suffered in the fall.



Investigation Ongoing 

Authorities are now investigating how the jump was allowed to proceed without the required safety connection. Investigators are reviewing witness statements, safety procedures, and the actions of staff members involved in the operation. Early reports suggest the tragedy may have resulted from a critical safety lapse or communication failure during the final pre-jump checks.

Adventure Sports Safety

The incident has reignited debate about safety standards in high-risk recreational activities such as bungee jumping, zip-lining, and rope jumping. Experts note that modern bungee operations typically require multiple safety checks before a participant leaves the platform. Industry standards often require that more than one staff member independently check that all harnesses, ropes, and backup systems are secured correctly.

Officials are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine how the woman was allowed to leave the platform without a properly attached safety rope and whether any individuals or organisations bear responsibility for the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Israeli Airstrike In Gaza’s Khan Younis Kills Two, Several Injured Including Child

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21-Year-Old Woman Was Pushed Off 40-Meter Bridge In Brazil | Watch What Happened Next
Tags: adventure tourism safetyBrazil bridge fallbreaking-newsbungee jump tragedyextreme sports accidentLimeira bridge accidentsafety failureSouth America news

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21-Year-Old Woman Was Pushed Off 40-Meter Bridge In Brazil | Watch What Happened Next

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21-Year-Old Woman Was Pushed Off 40-Meter Bridge In Brazil | Watch What Happened Next
21-Year-Old Woman Was Pushed Off 40-Meter Bridge In Brazil | Watch What Happened Next
21-Year-Old Woman Was Pushed Off 40-Meter Bridge In Brazil | Watch What Happened Next
21-Year-Old Woman Was Pushed Off 40-Meter Bridge In Brazil | Watch What Happened Next

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