MBSE Mizoram Class 12 Results Out at mbse.edu.in, Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Scorecard

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the HSSLC Result 2026 today, April 29. So, the wait for Class 12 students over the state has been over. The result for Arts, Science and Commerce streams has been released all at once and is available online. Those who appeared for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination can check their scorecards on the official website using their login details.

This announcement is an important academic milestone for students who have opted for their higher education. This marks an important academic milestone for students who have opted for their higher education.

Where can we check MBSE HSSLC Result 2026

Students can check the MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 on the official website, mbse.edu.in. Moreover, scores are also available on mbseonline.com as well. Candidates are advised to use only official or trusted sites to avoid misinformation or delays during the peak hours.

How to download MBSE Class 12 scorecard 2026

To download MBSE HSSLC scorecard, candidates need to visit result link on their official website’s home page. After that, they need to enter their roll number & registration number. Subsequently the result is displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and print the scorecard as they will require it for future admission process.

Can MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 be checked through SMS

Students can also check the result through SMS if they are facing problems in accessing the website. To get the result on mobile, candidates should type MBSE10 and their roll number and send it to 5676750. The result will be sent to the registered mobile number. This is a handy alternative during high server load.

What are the passing marks for MBSE HSSLC 2026

In order to qualify for the MBSE Class 12 Exam, a student is required to score at atleast 33 per cent in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate. The MBSE Class 12 exam board has followed the same standard of passing marks that were applicable before. Students need to verify the marks they have received in each subject to understand whether they have crossed the qualification marks or not.

What if a student fails in MBSE HSSLC 2026

If a student fails in one or two subjects, they will still be allowed to appear in their compartments to boost their results. So, they won’t lose a year. The MBSE Class 12 exam board is expected to unveil details of the compartment exams in the next few weeks. The MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 is the first important step that many students need to take in order to qualify for various undergraduate courses and careers. Now that the MBSE HSSLC Result 2026 is out, students should download the result and scorecard from the official website and plan their future accordingly.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Result Link, Latest Updates, Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet