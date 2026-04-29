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Home > Education News > NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in, Check Direct Download Link, Exam Date and Steps to Download

NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in, Check Direct Download Link, Exam Date and Steps to Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will publish the NEET MDS 2026 admit card today.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2026
NEET MDS Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 29, 2026 12:35:20 IST

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NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in, Check Direct Download Link, Exam Date and Steps to Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will publish the NEET MDS 2026 admit card today (29th April 2026). The download link will be there, and all the registered candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website. The NEET MDS admit card is a necessary document required to sit the NEET MDS exam. All the details mentioned in the admit card must be verified by the candidates before the exam, which will be conducted on 2nd May, 2026.

When will NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 be released

The NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 will be released from today, but the official time has not been announced by NBEMS yet.

Where to download NEET MDS hall ticket 2026

Once the link is activated, all applicants will be able to download the NEET MDS admit card from the official NBEMS website. The admit card will be posted through the candidate login window. Candidates will have to enter their user ID/password to download the admit card. No physical copy will be sent through post.

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How to download NEET MDS admit card 2026

All candidates need to visit the official website and go to the NEET MDS section. After clicking on the application link, candidates need to log in using the credentials. All the details of the admit card will be shown on the screen. Candidates need to download the admit card in PDF and take a coloured printout, which is required at the exam centre.

What details should you check on admit card

After downloading the NEET MDS admit card, candidates should cross-check all the details. These are name, photograph, roll number, exam date, exam timing and exam centre allotted to them. If any discrepancy is noticed, candidates should immediately contact NBEMS authorities so that the issue gets resolved well before the exam day.

What is NEET MDS exam date and timing

The NEET MDS 2026 exam will be held on May 2 in computer-based mode. NEET MDS Exam Timing will be from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates should report to their exam centre at the reporting time mentioned in the admit card. It is not likely that candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre after the reporting time specified in the admit card.

What are NEET MDS exam day guidelines

Candidates will be required to carry a printed coloured copy of the barcoded or QR-coded NEET MDS admit card to the exam centre. Along with that, submit valid original photo ID proof like an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, or driving licence. Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, study material, wallets and handbags are forbidden in the exam hall. Rough sheets and stationery will be provided at the exam centre.

The NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 is an important document for the candidates, as it is the gateway to their examination hall.

Candidates are advised to download the NEET MDS Admit Card 2026 as soon as it is released and should follow all the instructions provided in it carefully.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Result Link, Latest Updates, Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet

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Tags: NBEMS admit cardNEET MDSNEET MDS admit card 2026NEET MDS ExamNEET MDS hall ticket 2026

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NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in, Check Direct Download Link, Exam Date and Steps to Download

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NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in, Check Direct Download Link, Exam Date and Steps to Download
NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in, Check Direct Download Link, Exam Date and Steps to Download
NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in, Check Direct Download Link, Exam Date and Steps to Download
NEET MDS Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Today at natboard.edu.in, Check Direct Download Link, Exam Date and Steps to Download

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