Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

UP: A disturbing video allegedly from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has gone viral on social media, showing a woman repeatedly slapping another woman outside a ration shop. The clip has triggered widespread outrage online and sparked debate over the nature of the dispute.

Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online (Via X)
Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 29, 2026 11:13:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

UP: A disturbing video allegedly from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has gone viral on social media, showing a woman repeatedly slapping another woman outside a ration shop. The clip has triggered widespread outrage online and sparked debate over the nature of the dispute.

Allegation Of ₹1,200 Ration Dues Behind Incident

According to the post shared on X, the altercation is linked to an unpaid ration-related amount of ₹1,200. The video shows the accused woman confronting and repeatedly slapping the other woman near the shop counter, while a man present at the spot is seen standing by without intervening.

The woman being assaulted appears to remain still during the incident and does not respond to the attack.

You Might Be Interested In

Video Authenticity Unverified

The exact date and time of the incident have not been independently verified, and the authenticity of the viral video has not been confirmed. The matter continues to circulate widely on social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from users.

The video has sparked intense reactions online, with many users expressing anger and disbelief over the incident. Several questioned the violence over a relatively small financial dispute, while others criticised the bystander for not intervening.

Some users also commented on the victim’s response during the assault, further fueling debate in the comment sections.

Political Reaction Adds To Controversy

The video also caught the attention of Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who commented on the incident on X. She described it as an example of how financial disputes and poverty can escalate into public humiliation and violence, questioning the behaviour shown in the clip.

ALSO READ: Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bareilly assault video viralBareilly viral video newshome-hero-pos-12ration debt fight Indiasocial media outrage Bareilly videoUP shocking assault caseUttar Pradesh ration shop incidentwoman assault video UP

RELATED News

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway

Taj Mahal Inside Video Goes Viral: Contract Worker Fired After Filming In Restricted Minaret Area And Posting It On Social Media; ASI Tightens Security Rules | WATCH

Watch: Viral Video Of Kolhapur Sex Scandal Accused Shahid Sameer Sanadi Apologizes After Arrested In Maharashtra, Who Filmed Obscene Videos

Dinner Argument Turns Deadly In Telangana: Wife Hacks Husband To Death After Quarrel Over No Chicken Goes Horribly Wrong

Bihar Anganwadi Worker Forced To Prove Illness, Seen Arriving At School With IV Drip; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

West Bengal Election 2026: ‘700 Artificial Fingers for Rigging Votes’ — BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC of Bogus Voting Plot in Bhabanipur

Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull While Unloading It From Truck, Breaks His Spine In Brutal Incident

Mom Punishes Son By Making Him Smash His PS5 After Cat Incident; Internet Calls It A Shocking And Extreme Reaction

Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Direct Result Link, Date, Time, and Steps To Download Marksheet Online

Oceaniek Global Super Star Expands Worldwide, Rewriting the Future of OTT Reality Show

Oceaniek Global Super Star Expands Worldwide, Rewriting the Future of OTT Reality Show

PBKS vs RR Watch Video: Priyansh Arya’s Six Hits Elderly Fan on Face, Leaves Him Bloodied as Rajasthan Royals End PBKS’ Unbeaten Run in IPL 2026

Xiaomi 17T & Xiaomi 17T Pro To Debut Soon: Powerful Dimensity Chipsets, Massive Batteries, And Premium Cameras—Check All Details, Launch Timeline, And Price

GRSE Share Price Today: Garden Reach Shipbuilders Share Price Jumps Nearly 12% After Strong Q4 Earnings, Dividend Declared

Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH
Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH
Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH
Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

QUICK LINKS