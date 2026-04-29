Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

UP: A disturbing video allegedly from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has gone viral on social media, showing a woman repeatedly slapping another woman outside a ration shop. The clip has triggered widespread outrage online and sparked debate over the nature of the dispute.

Allegation Of ₹1,200 Ration Dues Behind Incident

According to the post shared on X, the altercation is linked to an unpaid ration-related amount of ₹1,200. The video shows the accused woman confronting and repeatedly slapping the other woman near the shop counter, while a man present at the spot is seen standing by without intervening.

The woman being assaulted appears to remain still during the incident and does not respond to the attack.

Video Authenticity Unverified

The exact date and time of the incident have not been independently verified, and the authenticity of the viral video has not been confirmed. The matter continues to circulate widely on social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from users.

The video has sparked intense reactions online, with many users expressing anger and disbelief over the incident. Several questioned the violence over a relatively small financial dispute, while others criticised the bystander for not intervening.

Bareilly, UP: Rich woman brutally slaps & beats poor girl over unpaid ₹1200 ration debt🥲 pic.twitter.com/1Dg1sFe8fx — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 28, 2026

Some users also commented on the victim’s response during the assault, further fueling debate in the comment sections.

Political Reaction Adds To Controversy

The video also caught the attention of Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who commented on the incident on X. She described it as an example of how financial disputes and poverty can escalate into public humiliation and violence, questioning the behaviour shown in the clip.

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