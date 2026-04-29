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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation

Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation

Anand Naidu: A senior Congress functionary in Bengaluru has been booked after serious allegations surfaced that he assaulted the minor children of a woman he was reportedly in a relationship with.

Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover's Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation (Via X)
Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover's Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 29, 2026 10:20:08 IST

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Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation

Anand Naidu: A senior Congress functionary in Bengaluru has been booked after serious allegations surfaced that he assaulted the minor children of a woman he was reportedly in a relationship with. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and begun a detailed investigation.

Complaint Filed By Husband Raises Multiple Allegations

According to the complaint filed by the woman’s husband, tensions began after the couple’s children questioned the alleged relationship between their mother and the accused. The complainant has alleged that the situation escalated into violence.

He further alleged that the children were physically assaulted, including being beaten on their hands, legs, and other parts of the body. The complaint also mentions claims of injury caused by a metal rod. Police said the children’s statements reportedly support the allegations.

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Who Is Anand Naidu?

Anand Naidu is identified as the General Secretary of the Bengaluru North District Congress Committee. He is currently at the centre of a police investigation following allegations related to assault on minors and other serious complaints. Authorities are probing the case, and no final conclusion has been reached at this stage.

Property Dispute Angle Also Under Investigation

Along with the assault allegations, the complainant has also accused the woman and the politician of transferring property without his consent. Investigators are now examining both the criminal allegations and the financial transactions mentioned in the complaint.

Police officials said all aspects of the case are being verified and further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway

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Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation

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Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation

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Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation
Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation
Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation
Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation

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