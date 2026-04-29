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Home > Regionals News > Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway

Uttar Pradesh: A 22-year-old woman, who was set to get married the same day, died in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district. The incident took place when she was on her way to a beauty parlour to get ready for her wedding ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway (Image Credits: X)
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 29, 2026 09:35:13 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway

Uttar Pradesh: A 22-year-old woman, who was set to get married the same day, died in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district. The incident took place when she was on her way to a beauty parlour to get ready for her wedding ceremony.

The sudden accident has turned a day of celebration into deep grief for the family and relatives.

Trailer Hits Bride-To-Be En Route To Parlour

According to initial reports, the woman was travelling towards a nearby beauty parlour when a speeding trailer struck her. The impact proved fatal, and she died on the spot.

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The incident also left the wedding preparations at her home in shock, with guests and relatives left devastated by the unexpected tragedy.

Police Begin Investigation Into The Accident

Moreover, the authorities have taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation to determine how the accident occurred. The driver of the vehicle is being questioned as officials try to piece together the sequence of events.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

Village Mourns Sudden Loss

The news of the young bride-to-be’s death spread quickly in the locality, leaving the entire village in mourning. What was meant to be a day of joy and celebration has now turned into a moment of grief and disbelief for the family.

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway

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Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Bride-to-Be Dies After Trailer Crushes Her While Heading To A Beauty Parlour On Her Wedding Day; Investigation Underway

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