Taj Mahal Inside Video Goes Viral: Contract Worker Fired After Filming In Restricted Minaret Area And Posting It On Social Media; ASI Tightens Security Rules | WATCH

Taj Mahal: A video shot inside the Taj Mahal has gone viral on social media, showing a contract worker filming inside a restricted section of the monument. The footage reportedly captured the worker recording content in the minaret area where entry is not allowed for visitors or staff.

Following the incident, authorities took strict action and removed the worker from duty for violating security protocols inside the heritage site.

Video sparks concerns over monument security

The viral clip has triggered fresh concerns about the safety and monitoring of sensitive areas inside the Taj Mahal. The monument, which is one of India’s most visited tourist attractions, has strict rules regarding access to certain parts, including sections of the minarets and internal chambers.

Furthermore, the incident has also led to discussions on how such breaches are occurring despite security presence at the site.

ASI Tightens Rules And Reviews Access System

After the video surfaced, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) reportedly initiated a review of security arrangements inside the monument. Officials are now looking at strengthening monitoring systems and tightening rules to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Sources indicate that stricter checks and clearer access restrictions may be introduced for workers and staff operating within sensitive zones of the Taj Mahal complex.

Social Media Reaction And Ongoing Scrutiny

As the video continues to circulate online, it has drawn mixed reactions from users, with many questioning how the restricted area was accessed and filmed. The incident has once again highlighted ongoing challenges in protecting heritage monuments from rule violations and unauthorised recording.

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