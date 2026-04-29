Kolhapur Sex Scandal: A shocking story from Kolhapur has emerged of a 22-year-old man who is alleged to have sexually exploited and blackmailed a series of young women. Shahid Sameer Sanadi was arrested on Sunday evening following a complaint from a 20-year-old woman at Rajarampuri Police Station. The case has sparked a flurry of fear in the town, with police suggesting that the actual number of victims is much larger than initially thought, and may go up to 15.

Watch: Viral Video Of Kolhapur Sex Scandal Accused Shahid Sameer Sanadi Apologizes After Arrested In Maharashtra, Who Filmed Obscene Videos

Kolhapur Sex Scandal: Police sources claim Sanadi scammed women aged 18 to 22 using social media. He allegedly made friends, won their confidence and eventually manipulated them into sexual acts. Authorities say that following the alleged sexual exploitation, he recorded pornographic videos of the victims and used these to blackmail the victims. The victims are believed to be from the towns of Shiroli, Hupari and Hatkanangale, implying that this case is multi-jurisdictional and may have a broader network.









Kolhapur Sex Scandal: The allegations state that the victims were recorded without their permission and the recorded material served as improper evidence. The police investigation includes looking into claims that some video material was shared with other people, which increased existing worries about sexual misconduct. The authorities believe the executed crimes show signs of a deliberate design instead of showing patterns of unorganized behavior.

Watch: Viral Video Of Kolhapur Sex Scandal Accused Shahid Sameer Sanadi Apologizes

Kolhapur Sex Scandal: Sanadi was arrested, and police took him to court, which ordered police custody for their investigation. The authorities have declared the investigation will expand because they need to identify additional victims and their suspected partners. Police suspect Shahrukh Desai, who remains wanted by authorities, possesses essential information about the case. Residents in some areas of Kolhapur have organized demonstrations to demand harsh punishment for this crime. Police authorities, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Annasaheb Jadhav, have asked victims to come forward and report their experiences while they ensure their identities will remain hidden, so they can investigate the range of alleged violations.

Also Read: Who Is Shahid Sameer Sanadi? 22-Year-Old Arrested In Maharashtra For Sexually Exploiting More Than 15 Women, Blackmailing Them With Obscene Videos; Bigger ‘Love Jihad’ Network Suspected