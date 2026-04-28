Who Is Shahid Sameer Sanadi? 22-Year-Old Arrested For Sexually Exploiting More Than 15 Women, Blackmailing Them With Obscene Videos; Bigger ‘Love Jihad’ Network Suspected

Shahid Sameer Sanadi: A disturbing incident that occurred in Kolhapur district has brought attention to a 22-year-old man who was accused of sexually exploiting multiple young women, as well as blackmailing. The accused, Shahid Sameer Sanadi, was arrested on Sunday night after police received a complaint from the 20-year-old victim of Rajarampuri Police Station.

The serious nature of this case has raised concern within the region with police indicating it’s likely more than 15 women may have been targeted in this manner. Victims are believed to have come from local towns such as Shiroli, Hupari, Hatkanangale, etc., making this case much larger than was originally assumed.

Shahid Sameer Sanadi: Who is the accused and what police say

As per reports, police said that Shahid Sameer Sanadi allegedly befriended women between the ages of 18 – 22 through social media sites, subsequently established a rapport with them, and then put them in a position where it would be easy for him to sexually exploit them. Once the women were sexually exploited, it was alleged by officials that Sanadi took obscene videos of the victims and then used the videos against them as a means of threat and blackmail.

The pattern of conduct has therefore led investigators to believe that a systematic method of exploitation occurred and this alone constitutes a serious and organised crime, in addition to individual episodes of exploitation that took place.

Shahid Sameer Sanadi: How the crimes were carried out

Reports say that according to the police, Shahid Sameer Sanadi invited the victims to various hotels in Shiroli and Kolhapur, where it was claimed that he committed the offences. He allegedly taped the victims without their permission during these meetings so that he could use those recordings in order to intimidate them later in time.

Authorities uncovered a number of offences and suspect that some of the videos were given to third parties, raising even more concerns over the case. As it stands now, there is a fear that the invasion of the victims’ rights went beyond the initial offence as well.

Shahid Sameer Sanadi: Arrest, custody and expanding probe

As per reports, Shahid Sameer Sanadi was taken into custody within a few days after the initial complaint was filed against him and has since been transferred to Hatkanangale police department. He has since appeared at a judicial hearing, after which he was remanded to a period of four days in police custody while the investigation continued.

What started out as one complaint has since developed into a possibly larger situation. According to police, they are currently looking into the possibility that there are others involved, as the evidence indicates a wider criminal conspiracy.

Shahid Sameer Sanadi: Absconding associate and wider links

The police are continuing their search for a friend of the Shahid Sameer Sanadi, identified as Shahrukh Desai, who is presently a fugitive. Authorities believe that he may have access to many of the videos that the victims appear in, as well as hold other information that could be beneficial to their investigation into the case.

The involvement of another person has added further concern that this may not just be the actions of one person. Authorities are now looking at all potential connections and digital evidence in an attempt to discover how far this operation has reached.

Shahid Sameer Sanadi: Public outrage and questions raised

The case has ignited protests across various locations in Kolhapur, with local organizations issuing a bandh (closure) in Shiroli calling for severe action and an exhaustive investigation into the incident. The resulting debate has included some asking whether this incident fits with larger narratives, but as of now law enforcement agencies have not confirmed any narratives that apply.

Additional Superintendent of Police Annasaheb Jadhav has stated he and other senior law enforcement officials are monitoring the case closely to ensure an appropriate investigation. Law enforcement has also encouraged potential victims to come forward, assuring them their identities will not be released.

Law enforcement officials indicated additional instances of video extortion have occurred recently across other areas in the state including Amravati and Nashik. The main focus now is to gather as much evidence as possible, identify as many victims as possible so that all persons involved in the crimes can be apprehended and prosecuted.

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