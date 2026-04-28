Who Is ‘UP Singham’ Ajay Pal Sharma? Encounter Specialist IPS Officer Goes Viral After He Gets Deployed To West Bengal Ahead Of Phase 2 Polling: ‘Will Not Spare The Goons…’

AJAY PAL SHARMA VIRAL VIDEO: Ajay Pal Sharma’s name is everywhere right now, thanks to a viral video where he’s seen warning a political figure during the West Bengal Assembly Elections. People can’t stop talking about him, but who is he, really? He’s a 2011-batch IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh, famous for not holding back when it comes to crime. His reputation as an “encounter specialist” comes from years of taking direct, decisive action against criminals across the state. Some folks admire his strict style, others criticize it, but either way, he stands out.

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma?

Born in Ludhiana, Sharma actually started as a dentist; he studied dental science before shifting gears and joining the police. Once he became an officer, his hands-on approach quickly caught attention.

He’s worked in tough spots like Noida, Shamli, Jaunpur, and Rampur, and right now, he’s the Joint Commissioner of Police in Prayagraj. He’s led a bunch of major operations against criminals, only adding to his image as a hard-hitting cop. People see him as close to Yogi Adityanath; many even call him one of the Chief Minister’s most trusted officers.

Why is Ajay Pal Sharma again making headlines?

Given Sharma’s background, his deployment in Bengal was set to cause a stir. Sharma, within a few days of his deployment, was in the news – visiting trouble spots in South 24 Parganas and inspecting preparations for the second phase.

South 24 Parganas is seen as the fiefdom of TMC MP and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Sharma’s posting was likely to annoy the TMC.

Sharma on Sunday visited Falta after reportedly getting complaints that the TMC candidate Jehangir Khan’s henchmen were “threatening” voters. At the time, Khan was not there. In a video that has gone viral, Sharma asked his supporters. ” Tell him that if his men continue to threaten, we will teach him a lesson … don’t cry or regret it then,” the IPS says.

Ajay Pal Sharma, the encounter specialist and Singham of UP police, is deployed as police observer of South 24 Parganas. He just read the riot act to Bhaipo’s henchman Jehangir Khan’s family members. Nobody can stop this election from being the most free and fair election in 50… pic.twitter.com/p3WOLLXL6d — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 27, 2026

How did Ajay Pal Sharma become UP’s Singham?

Ajay Pal Sharma first made headlines back in 2018 when he was stationed in Rampur. He was chasing down a man accused of raping and killing a six-year-old girl. During the hunt, things got tense, there was a brief shootout. The suspect ended up with three bullet wounds, but Sharma managed to catch him. That moment put Sharma firmly on the map.

Later that year, Adityanath honoured him along with several other police officers. Sharma got promoted to SSP and moved to Noida. He doesn’t just take on criminal gangs, he keeps a sharp eye on his own police force too. While working in Noida, Sharma got wind of a rumored “bribe rate list” among some officers. Instead of ignoring it, he jumped right in, launching a surprise inspection himself.

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