UP Drunk Man Kills 20-Year-Old Son Over ‘Illicit Affair With Mother’ Suspicion, Attacks Him While Sleeping

A shocking case of domestic violence has emerged from Uttar Pradesh, where a 45-year-old man allegedly murdered his 20-year–old son in Chaat Wali Gali under the Kareli police station over a disturbing suspicion of an illicit relationship with his own wife. Police said the accused suspected his wife of infidelity and believed his son was involved with her. The incident, which unfolded within the limits of Kareli police station in Prayagraj has sent shockwaves through the local community. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation as more chilling details continue to surface.

How UP Man Kills His Own Son After Suspicion of Affair With Mother?

Police said the accused who was identified as a 45-year-old Dinesh Chandra Jaiswal, also known as Pappu, attacked his son Priyanshu with a juicer handle late on Friday night while the family was sleeping on the rooftop after dinner.

Hearing his screams, Priyanshu’s mother and his two younger brothers rushed downstairs and found him lying in a pool of blood. The accused was standing there holding the blood-stained object. He later threatened the family members and fled from the spot.

Did His Alcohol Is Reason Behind the Brutal Murder?

Police said the accused, who is addicted to alcohol had been suspecting his wife’s character for a long time and often accused her of having affairs. On the night of the incident, the couple reportedly had an argument over the same issue.

After getting information, the DCP and other senior officials reached the spot along with local police and forensic teams to examine the scene.

DCP Manish Kumar Shandilya said that the accused suspected his son of having an illicit relationship with his mother, which led him to commit the murder.

Police have registered an FIR based on a written complaint and further legal action is in progress.

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