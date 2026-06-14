Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 2: Vikram Bhatt’s Horror Sequel Earns Rs 3.25 Crore, Sees Steady Growth

The Indian box office received an element of surprise, like some kind of pulse running underneath it, with Vikram Bhatt’s latest thriller movie, “Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past,” hanging on quite well during its opening weekend. Though starting off rather competently, the movie had managed to make the best use of that initial buzz created to bring its audience in for a combination of 3D scare tactics and eerie narration.

It was interesting how the audience preferred to watch the movie in large formats to feel the thrill and the atmospheric horror of it. The rise is an indication that the movie has finally found its footing in the highly crowded release season.

Haunted 3D Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 2

The spine-chilling movie was able to earn about ₹3.25 crore in its domestic market by the end of its second-day run. While having a rather modest performance on the opening day, this movie did manage to see better results during the next days, as people continued to buy tickets, thus establishing the solid base for the film’s first weekend performance.

Word-of-Mouth Helps the Film Establish Its Base at Weekends

It was definitely the word of mouth that allowed the film to build up its reputation before its very beginning. It’s always great to have people talking about your project, but it is even greater when it helps you sell more tickets. Once people started saying something positive about the movie, particularly its sound and its timely jump scares, there was plenty of natural interest emerging from the crowd.

But this noise also got the attention of people who would usually delay their visit until after they read some reviews or listened to others about the movie. The buzz was also a way of creating free publicity since it managed to convince quite a number of skeptical audience members to finally watch the film.

All Eyes Turned to Sunday With a Focus On Stronger Performance During the Opening Weekend

With all these elements established on the first two days, everyone is now looking towards Sunday with the aim of seeing whether there is commercial potential in the film. Experts from the trade have stated that Sunday is the day when the film will perform best throughout the entire weekend. It is very important to do well on this day since the success on Sunday will enable the film to build momentum throughout the week.

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