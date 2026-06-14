Qubool Hai Actor Surbhi Jyoti Welcomes First Child With Husband Sumit Suri, Shares Heartwarming News ‘It’s A Girl’

In a new phase of life journey, Surbhi Jyoti and her husband, Sumit Suri, have become parents to a baby girl. The news of their newborn daughter was given to their fans through social media. According to the couple, their daughter was born on June 13.

A Heartfelt Announcement

It was on Sunday that Surbhi Jyoti, the actress who starred in Qubool Hai, revealed the birth of her daughter via a heartwarming post. While informing everyone about this joyful news, she said, “Our baby girl is here. Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude.” The news has been greeted with an ocean of love from friends, fans, and colleagues alike. Congratulating the couple were actors like Karan Wahi and Kishwer Merchant among many others.

Last year in February, she shared the news of her pregnancy which was welcomed with great joy and blessings from all her fans. She gained popularity for her performances in Qubool Hai and Naagin 3.

Celebrity Friends and Fans Shower Love

Following the birth announcement, celebrities and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Actor Hina Khan wrote, “Mashaallah!” while Arjit Taneja commented, “Congratulations guys!”

Fans also shared heartfelt wishes for the couple and their newborn daughter. One user wrote, “The best role of your life begins now-Mom! Congratulations and love to your baby girl.” Another commented, “Baby Surbhi is hereee ahh so happy for you!! Congratulations!!” A third fan added, “Wishing your little girl a future filled with happiness, success, and love.”

Surbhi and Sumit’s Love Story

The actor tied the knot with her fiancé Sumit Suri in a small private ceremony that took place at Aahana Resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand on October 27, 2024. It was a traditional Hindu wedding attended only by friends and family.

On this special occasion, Surbhi sported a stunning red lehenga with detailed thread embroidery along with jewelry made of gold and silver. Sumit matched Surbhi’s appearance with his own white sherwani. She posted pictures from their wedding along with the caption: “Shubh Vivah 27/10/24.”

The uniqueness of Surbhi and Sumit’s wedding lies in the number of eco-friendly customs involved in their wedding. It is indeed surprising to know that Surbhi and Sumit first came across each other when they both featured as the bride and groom in the music video Haanji – The Marriage Mantra.

Who Is Sumit Suri?

Sumit, who originates from the city of Rishikesh, is an actor and producer. He has been seen in various commercials on television as well as acted in his first Bollywood movie named “Warning,” which was produced under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh.

Surbhi’s Journey in Television

Previously, on February 11, Surbhi had made an announcement on her Instagram account regarding her pregnancy along with her partner Sumit. Before achieving fame, Surbhi had been performing in various Punjabi radio and television serials. Surbhi gained fame for her role as Zoya Farooqui in the television series titled Qubool Hai, which aired between 2012 and 2016. Surbhi next appeared as Gitanjali in the television series Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai (2017). She performed as Bela in the immensely successful Naagin 3.

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