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Home > Regionals News > Uttarakhand Shocker: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Water Dispute Turns Deadly; 28 Booked | WATCH

Uttarakhand Shocker: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Water Dispute Turns Deadly; 28 Booked | WATCH

A water dispute in Dehradun's Bairagiwala village turned deadly after violent clashes between two communities left one person dead and three critically injured. Police booked three named accused and 25 unidentified individuals. Authorities have launched a manhunt while maintaining heavy security in the area.

Uttarakhand Shocker: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Water Dispute Turns Deadly; 28 Booked (Via X)
Uttarakhand Shocker: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Water Dispute Turns Deadly; 28 Booked (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-06-14 15:43 IST

Uttarakhand: A dispute over irrigation water escalated into a deadly clash in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district, leaving 1 person dead and 3 others seriously injured. The violence broke out in Bairagiwala village, which falls under the Sahaspur police station area, late on Friday evening and quickly spiralled into large-scale unrest involving members of two communities. Police have registered a case against 3 named accused and 25 unidentified individuals in connection with the incident. Authorities say the confrontation began as an argument but soon transformed into a violent attack marked by stone-pelting, arson and retaliatory violence.

Sharp Weapons & Hammers Allegedly Used During Attack

According to police officials, tensions had been brewing between the groups before the confrontation erupted. During the clash, members of one community allegedly attacked members of the other using sharp-edged weapons and hammers.

The assault left 4 people critically injured. All victims were rushed for medical treatment, but one of them later succumbed to his injuries, turning the case into a murder investigation.

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Dehradun Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Gairola said the dispute initially stemmed from the sharing of irrigation water before taking a violent turn. Police have launched a detailed investigation to identify all those involved and determine the exact sequence of events.

Mob Violence and Arson Intensify Tensions

The situation worsened after news of the death spread through the village. An angry crowd allegedly targeted houses linked to the accused, resulting in fresh violence.

Officials said several people resorted to stone-pelting, while one house was reportedly set on fire during the unrest. The incidents deepened tensions in the area and prompted an immediate security response from local authorities.

To prevent further escalation, police and district administration officials rushed to the village and deployed additional forces.

House of Accused Demolished During Administrative Action

On Sunday, authorities initiated action against the accused. In the presence of police personnel and district administration officials, the residence of one of the accused was demolished.

Officials maintained that law enforcement agencies are taking strict measures to restore order and ensure accountability for those involved in the violence.

The demolition drew significant attention in the village as security personnel remained stationed nearby to prevent any fresh disturbances.

Separate Teams Formed To Track Accused

Police officials confirmed that multiple teams have been constituted to locate and arrest all suspects, including the 25 unidentified persons named in the case.

A manhunt is currently underway, and investigators are collecting witness statements and examining evidence from the scene.

Authorities believe arrests are likely in the coming days as the probe progresses.

Family Claims Money Dispute May Have Triggered Attack

While police have stated that the clash originated from a dispute over irrigation water, the victim’s family has put forward another possible motive.

Bhagwat, the father of the deceased, alleged that a financial disagreement may have contributed to the violence. According to him, discussions regarding money had taken place a day before the incident.

He claimed that his son was attacked shortly after a monetary transaction took place, suggesting the confrontation may have been linked to the dispute.

Investigators, however, have not reached a final conclusion and say all possible angles, including personal and financial disputes, are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Security Tightened As Village Remains On Edge

Although the situation in Bairagiwala remains tense, officials say it is currently under control. Heavy police deployment continues across the village, with security personnel maintaining strict vigilance to prevent any further outbreak of violence. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm while the investigation continues and efforts are made to restore normalcy in the area.

(Via Agency Inputs)

READ MORE: Bhopal Horror: 3-Year-Old Cancer Patient Dies After Nurse Injects Him With Formalin At AIIMS Hospital

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Uttarakhand Shocker: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Water Dispute Turns Deadly; 28 Booked | WATCH
Tags: Bairagiwala incidentDehradun murder caseDehradun village clashSahaspur police caseUttarakhand crime newsUttarakhand violencevillage violence Uttarakhandwater dispute murder

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Uttarakhand Shocker: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Water Dispute Turns Deadly; 28 Booked | WATCH
Uttarakhand Shocker: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Water Dispute Turns Deadly; 28 Booked | WATCH
Uttarakhand Shocker: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Water Dispute Turns Deadly; 28 Booked | WATCH
Uttarakhand Shocker: 1 Killed, 3 Injured As Water Dispute Turns Deadly; 28 Booked | WATCH

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