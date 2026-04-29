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Home > Education News > AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo

AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026.

AP SSC Result 2026
AP SSC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 29, 2026 13:34:09 IST

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AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo

The AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 will be declared by BSEAP on April 30 at 11 AM. The results of about 6.4 lakh students who appeared for the board exams conducted in March are eagerly awaited. The digital marks and memos of their respective exams can be retrieved online using the hall ticket number once they are released. The chief officer of the board of secondary education has assured that the technical arrangements have been made for the timely release of the results. The provisional digital marks memo will be applicable for admission into the intermediate courses until the original certificates are issued by the schools.

When will AP SSC Result 2026 be declared

The AP Class 10 result, 2026, will be announced on April 30 at 11 AM. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to check their results without delay once the link is activated.

The result will be made available along with subject-wise marks and grades.

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Where to check AP SSC Result 2026

Students can check their AP SSC results on the websites. Bse.ap.gov.in and results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Apart from these, results will also be accessible through DigiLocker, the LEAP mobile app and the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service.

These multiple platforms are aimed at reducing traffic load on websites and ensuring easy access for students to their AP SSC results.

How to download AP Class 10 marks memo 2026

To download the marks memo,

  • Students need to visit the website.
  • Click on the SSC Public Examinations March 2026 result link.
  • Students must then enter their hall ticket number.
  • Submit the details.
  • The AP SSC marks memo will be displayed on the screen.
  • Save a copy for future use, especially during admission processes for AP SSC results.

What are the passing marks for AP SSC 2026

To qualify in the AP SSC examinations, students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in each AP SSC subject.

Those who fail in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for examinations, which are expected to be held in June.

How to check AP SSC result 2026  through SMS and other apps

Students can also check their AP SSC results through SMS by typing SSC followed by their roll number and sending it to 55352 or 56300.

Additionally, results can be accessed through DigiLocker by logging in and selecting the Andhra Pradesh board under the education section.

The LEAP app and Mana Mitra WhatsApp service also provide access to the AP SSC marks memo during high traffic periods.

What after AP SSC Result 2026

After the AP SSC results are declared, students can apply for re-verification. Recounting if they are not satisfied with their AP SSC scores. The application process will be conducted online through the official portal once the window is opened.

The AP SSC result plays a crucial role in determining students’ academic paths. Students can opt for these streams in higher secondary (MPC, BiPC, CEC, and MEC) after their performance. It is also used in considering eligibility for diploma courses and scholarships.

As the AP SSC Result 2026 will be announced tomorrow, students in Andhra Pradesh should be alert and keep an eye on updates regularly via official channels.

Also Read: MBSE Mizoram Class 12 Results Out at mbse.edu.in, Check Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Scorecard

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Tags: Andhra Pradesh 10th resultAP Class 10 marks memoAP Class 10 result 2026 date and timeAP SSCAP SSC Result 2026BSEAP SSC result

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AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo

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AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo
AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo
AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo
AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marks Memo

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