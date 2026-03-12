LIVE TV
NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India's Ability To Overcome Crisis 'Increased Exponentially' During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India's Ability To Overcome Crisis 'Increased Exponentially' During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a country’s development depends on how it responds to challenges. Speaking at the NXT Summit in Delhi, he highlighted how global events like COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine crisis and another ongoing war have created major challenges, including a global energy crisis.

PM Modi on Responding to Global Crisis
PM Modi on Responding to Global Crisis

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 12, 2026 21:44:55 IST

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India’s Ability To Overcome Crisis ‘Increased Exponentially’ During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke about how countries must respond to global challenges, saying that the way a nation reacts during difficult times plays a major role in its development. Addressing the NXT Summit in Delhi, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of unity, calmness and public confidence while dealing with crisis.

PM Modi: ‘Crisis Times Are A Test’

Speaking at the summit, Modi said, “A major factor in a country’s development is how we respond to challenges. We all know that global circumstances change suddenly. In recent years, we’ve witnessed COVID-19, then the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and now, we’re facing another major war very close to us.”

He pointed out that ongoing global conflicts have also triggered a wider crisis affecting countries across the world. “This war has plunged the entire world into a massive energy crisis,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi stressed that such periods test the strength and resilience of a nation. “In such difficult circumstances, how we respond as a country is crucial. Crisis times are a test for the entire nation,” he said.

Collective Effort Needed to Overcome Challenges

He also emphasised the need to handle challenging situations with patience and collective effort. According to the Prime Minister, maintaining calm and working together can help a country overcome even the toughest situations. “We must deal with situations with calmness and patience. We must move forward by increasing public confidence and raising public awareness, and everyone has a role to play in it,” he said.

Highlighting the role of different sections of society, Modi added that progress and crisis management cannot be handled by the government alone. “Every political party, the media, social organisations, industry, youth, villages, and cities all play a crucial role,” he said.

 India Must Stay United, PM Modi At NXT Summit 2026

The Prime Minister also referred to the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying collective action helped the country handle the crisis more effectively. “We’ve seen during the COVID-19 pandemic that when everyone works together, the country’s ability to overcome crisis increases exponentially,” he said.

He concluded by stressing that India must stay united while dealing with new challenges. “Today, the country faces another challenge, and we must work together to meet it. We must fulfill our duties while keeping national interests paramount.”

Also Read: NXT Summit 2026: CJI Surya Kant Calls For Human-Centric Legal Framework, Says ‘AI Can Assist, But Justice Must Stay Human’    

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 9:44 PM IST
NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India’s Ability To Overcome Crisis ‘Increased Exponentially’ During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India’s Ability To Overcome Crisis ‘Increased Exponentially’ During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges

NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India’s Ability To Overcome Crisis ‘Increased Exponentially’ During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges
NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India’s Ability To Overcome Crisis ‘Increased Exponentially’ During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges
NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India’s Ability To Overcome Crisis ‘Increased Exponentially’ During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges
NXT Summit 2026: PM Modi Says India’s Ability To Overcome Crisis ‘Increased Exponentially’ During COVID-19, Urges Unity Amid Global Challenges

QUICK LINKS