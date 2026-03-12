LIVE TV
abrar-ahmed iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files crime news Royal Enfield babar azam Iran US War British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war
abrar-ahmed iran-israel Rakshit Shetty Epstein files crime news Royal Enfield babar azam Iran US War British Airways pilot commercial LPG shortage India duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war
Home > India > NXT Summit 2026: CJI Surya Kant Calls For Human-Centric Legal Framework, Says ‘AI Can Assist, But Justice Must Stay Human’

NXT Summit 2026: CJI Surya Kant Calls For Human-Centric Legal Framework, Says ‘AI Can Assist, But Justice Must Stay Human’

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that while artificial intelligence can improve efficiency in courts, the justice system must remain human-centric. Speaking at the NXT Conclave, he highlighted how digital tools like e-courts, virtual hearings and AI systems such as SUVAS are expanding access to justice.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant spoke on NXT Summit 2026, organised by ITV Network. The CJI delivered a powerful speech on how ustice system must remain firmly rooted in human judgment.

Speaking at the NXT Conclave on Justice and Future Governance, the CJI described the evolving relationship between law and technology, saying that while AI can transform efficiency and access to justice, it cannot replace the human reasoning that lies at the heart of judicial decision-making. His address focused on building a human-centric legal framework, where technology works as an assistant to courts, not as a substitute for judges or legal reasoning. 

A Human-Centric Legal Framework

Justice Surya Kant said that AI should be treated as a tool to support the justice system rather than replace it.

Routine administrative work such as document sorting or scheduling can be handled by technology, allowing judges to focus on the moral and interpretive aspects of adjudication.

Ultimately, he said, the courts of the future must combine technological innovation with the enduring values of the rule of law.

“Technology may enhance the judicial process, but it is human wisdom that ultimately gives it direction,” he said, emphasising that the final guardian of justice will always remain the human judge. “

Law as a “River” That Adapts With Time

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant compared the evolution of law to a flowing river while addressing a global gathering of policymakers, judges, lawyers and academics at the NXT Conclave.

Using a metaphor from the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, he said while the waters of the river keep changing, the riverbed remains constant. Similarly, legal systems evolve with time but the core principle of justice remains unchanged. 

He explained that legal systems have continuously adapted through history, from ancient codes like the Code of Hammurabi engraved in stone, to handwritten manuscripts, and later the printing press which expanded public access to legal knowledge.

“The law is not a fossil; it is a living organism,” he said, noting that it survives not by resisting change but by absorbing it. 

Technology Transforming India’s Courts

The CJI said India’s judiciary is already undergoing a major digital transformation. Projects such as e-courts, electronic filing, digital case management systems and the National Judicial Data Grid have significantly improved efficiency and coordination in the justice system. 

Virtual hearings, which expanded rapidly in recent years, have helped reduce geographical barriers. According to him, nearly a third of matters before his court are now conducted virtually, allowing litigants from across the country to participate without travelling to Delhi. 

Technology has also widened access to justice for marginalized groups including women, the elderly and persons with disabilities, who earlier faced major challenges reaching courtrooms.

Live-streaming of court proceedings has further strengthened transparency and helped citizens better understand how judicial deliberations unfold. 

AI Tools Already Entering the Legal System

Justice Surya Kant highlighted several AI-driven initiatives within the judiciary. One example is SUVAS (Supreme Court Vedic Anuvada Software), a translation tool that converts judgments into multiple Indian languages, helping citizens read court decisions in their mother tongue. 

The judiciary is also developing analytical tools such as the Supreme Court Portal for Assistance in Court Efficiency and research platforms like LegRAW, which can quickly scan large volumes of legal documents and precedents. 

Upcoming systems like Digital Courts 2.1 aim to introduce features such as voice-to-text transcription and AI-assisted e-filing that can automatically detect technical errors in case submissions.

The Risks of AI in the Legal Process

Despite these advancements, the CJI warned that artificial intelligence presents serious challenges. One major concern is the “black box problem,” where AI produces answers but cannot clearly explain the reasoning behind them. 

“In our system, justice is not merely a mathematical output,” he said, stressing that judgments must be backed by transparent reasoning and principled legal analysis. 

He also pointed to troubling instances where AI-generated or fabricated case precedents were cited in court proceedings. Such reliance on non-existent judgments, he said, amounts to serious professional misconduct. 

QUICK LINKS