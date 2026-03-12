How Many Years of Jail for Hoarding LPG Cylinders in India During a Crisis? You Could Face Years in Prison — Check Rules, Penalties, Updated Price

Police in several states have intensified monitoring following rumours and panic regarding LPG supply, cautioning that strict action will be taken against the spread of misinformation as well as illegal activities such as hoarding and theft of gas cylinders. Authorities have already carried out arrests in certain cases involving stolen or unlawfully stored LPG cylinders.
At the same time, reports of disruptions in commercial LPG supply have emerged from several cities across India, with hotels and restaurants stating that they are facing challenges in securing cooking gas cylinders.
How Many Years of Jail for Hoarding LPG Cylinders in India?
Hoarding LPG cylinders during supply disruptions could lead to strict legal action under the Essential Commodities Act, legal experts have cautioned.
Alay Razvu, Managing Partner at Accord Juris, said that under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, individuals found hoarding LPG cylinders in violation of government orders, such as storage limits during shortages, can face imprisonment ranging from a minimum of three months to up to seven years, along with fines, or both.
He added that authorities also have the power to seize cylinders under Section 6A of the Act.
The warning comes as reports emerge of illegal storage, theft, and black marketing of LPG cylinders in certain parts of the country amid concerns about possible supply disruptions. In response, authorities in several states have intensified monitoring efforts to prevent hoarding and curb panic buying.
LPG Cylinder Gas Price Today on March 12, 2026
|
City
|
LPG Price (₹ per 14.2 kg cylinder)
|
New Delhi
|
₹913.00
|
Mumbai
|
₹912.50
|
Kolkata
|
₹939.00
|
Chennai
|
₹928.50
|
Bengaluru
|
₹915.50
|
Hyderabad
|
₹965.00
|
Chandigarh
|
₹922.50
|
Gurugram
|
₹921.50
|
Noida
|
₹910.50
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹939.00
|
Jaipur
|
₹916.50
|
Patna
|
₹1,002.50
PNG, CNG Supply Safe Despite Global Energy Tensions
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has assured consumers of uninterrupted supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for household cooking and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicles amid global energy market disruptions caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
The assurance comes following the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, dated March 9, 2026, under which the supply of natural gas to Domestic PNG and CNG has been classified as the topmost priority sector.
In a statement, the company said that it remains committed to ensuring an uninterrupted supply of natural gas for households and transport services in line with the government mandate.
