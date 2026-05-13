Who Was Prateek Yadav’s Mother Sadhna Gupta? All About Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife

The family’s eyes have shifted once again to Sadhna Gupta, who was still an important part of the Yadav family despite the death of her son, Prateek Yadav, today at the age of 38. Sadhna Gupta became known to the public as the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav who gained fame during the early 2000s after people discovered her romantic relationship with the founder of the Samajwadi Party. Sadhna married Chandra Prakash Gupta who worked as a businessman in Farrukhabad before she wed Mulayam Singh Yadav but their marriage ended in divorce.

Who Was Prateek Yadav’s Mother Sadhna Gupta?

Sadhna Gupta got closer to the Yadav family during the time she was caring for Mulayam Singh Yadav‘s mother, Murti Devi, when she was ill, according to accounts in Akhilesh Yadav’s biography Badlav Ki Lehar. According to the reports, Mulayam’s feelings towards Sadhna were sparked when he saw her devotion towards his family. Though the romance between them had been politicized for sometime, in an affidavit in 2007, Mulayam Singh Yadav officially accepted Sadhna as his wife and Prateek Yadav as his son. But there are reports that the name of Mulayam had been listed as Prateek’s father in the school records years before.

How Many Children Did Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sadhna Gupta Have?

Sadhna Gupta’s name became more popular after Malti Devi’s death, who was also Akhilesh Yadav‘s mother. Though not in the limelight politically, Sadhna was frequently described as a ‘big man’ in the larger Yadav family. Her son Prateek Yadav, however, did not engage much in any political activity and more on business activities and fitness and animal welfare. He was also popularly known as the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

When And How Did Sadhna Gupta Die?

In 2022, Sadhna Gupta passed away due to a long illness. She had been taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram due to complications associated with a lung infection and related issues with the chest. Her death had deeply affected the Yadav family, and now, with the passing of her son Prateek Yadav, the family is once again mourning a major personal loss. The political leaders and supporters of Uttar Pradesh have expressed condolences after the latest tragedy in the political family. Yogi Adityanath, CM of Uttar Pradesh has also expressed his grief over the demise of Prateek Yadav.

Also Read: Prateek Yadav Death Reason: How Did Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son And Aparna Yadav’s Husband Die?