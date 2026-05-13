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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its website.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 08:21 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its website very soon. More than 18 lakh students who took the board exams are waiting for their results. The officials say that the results will probably be out in the week of May 2026. They have not told us the exact date and time yet.

When will the CBSE 12th Result 2026 be declared

The CBSE said that the Class 12 results are on schedule and will likely be out in the week of May. The Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that there are no issues with the evaluation process. In the past the results were usually out in the week of the month. This time students should wait for the official announcement from the board.

According to the official figures, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared in the third week of May.

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Whereas in previous years the results were released in the second week of May, there might now be an opportunity to get the result a little later.

Where to check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their results on the CBSE websites, like cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. On the day of the results, these websites are very slow because of heavy traffic. So students should keep websites open to avoid delays.

How to check the CBSE 12th Result 2026 online

To check the result students should 

  • Visit the CBSE results website
  • Then they should click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link.
  • Next, they should enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.
  • After that they should click on ‘submit’
  • Verify their result.

Students should also download their results. Save a copy for future use. How to download the CBSE marksheet through DigiLocker

The CBSE also gives marksheets through DigiLocker.

To download it, students should

  • Go to digilocker.gov.in.
  • Open the app.
  • Then they should use their number to log in or register.
  • Thereafter, they should enter their CBSE details, such as their roll number and school number. 
  • Then they should go to the Issued Documents.
  • Download their CBSE Class 12 marksheet. 

This digital marksheet is valid for college admissions and other official purposes. 

What happens after the CBSE 12th Result 2026

If students are not happy with their marks, they can apply for verification of their marks or for a photocopy of their answer sheets. They can also apply for the re-evaluation of questions. Students should know that re-evaluation is only allowed for theory papers. They have to pay a fee for each question. After re-evaluation the final result will be considered final.

Why is CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 important for students

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is important for students, as it will determine their future academic and career paths. The result is one of the admission criteria in the universities and colleges for undergraduate courses in India and overseas. As the admission procedure and other competitive examinations are closely associated with the board results, it is important for the students to closely monitor their marksheets and plan their future accordingly. 

As the result date approaches, students must stay updated through official notifications and avoid being misled by irrelevant information.

Also Read: Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Today at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
Tags: CBSE 12th Result 2026 dateCBSE Class 12CBSE Class 12 examCBSE Class 12 ResultCBSE Class 12 result 2026CBSE result

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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