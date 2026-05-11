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Home > Education News > Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Soon at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details

Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Soon at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details

The registration process for Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 will close today, May 11, for candidates seeking admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education programme for the 2026-28 academic session.

Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026
Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 15:37 IST

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Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Soon at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details

Students looking to join the Diploma in Elementary Education programme for the academic session of 2026-28 need to complete the registration process for Haryana D.El.Ed. Admission 2026, which will be closed today, May 11. The admission process is being conducted online by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Haryana, through a centralised counselling system. Candidates can complete the application process through the SCERT Haryana official website and the D.El.Ed. admission portal before the deadline. The authorities have told the candidates to complete the registration process, including fee payment and preference of institutions, carefully so as to avoid disqualification. D.El.Ed. is also open to candidates from outside Haryana. Officials have clarified that the students should fill at least five institutions while filling the online application form.

What Is The Last Date For Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026

SCERT Haryana has stated that the registration and fee payment process will end on May 11 for D.El.Ed admissions. Candidates need to complete the registration process before the deadline to be considered in the counselling rounds.

General category candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as a registration fee. Candidates from SC, BC, EWS and differently abled categories need to pay Rs 275.

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The payment can be made through debit card, credit card and net banking facilities. The authorities have mentioned that additional service charges may be applicable on card transactions. The application fee is not refundable under any circumstances.

How To Apply For Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026

To apply for admission, candidates can fill out the application form online from the official portal by following these simple steps.

Steps to finalize the admission application process:

  • Go to the official D.El.Ed admission website
  • Register yourself by providing the required personal details
  • Enter the details of your academic qualifications and category
  • Upload the required documents
  • After uploading the documents, you have to choose your favourite institutions at least 5
  • Pay the application fee via online banking
  • Post slot payment
  • Download confirmation page

It is recommended for students to take copies of application form and payment receipt for further reference during counselling and admission process

What Is The Eligibility Criteria For D.El.Ed Admission

Candidates wishing to pursue a diploma in elementary education have to meet the eligibility criteria given by SCERT Haryana.

From the Board of School Education Haryana or an equivalent recognised board, candidates have to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the senior secondary examination with five subjects, including English.

The eligible candidates of SC, BC and differently abled categories are given a relaxation of five per cent marks. Students should have to study Hindi or Sanskrit at matriculation.

For admission to D.El.Ed Urdu programmes, the candidates should have passed the Class 10 Urdu exam from any recognised board. The officials have clarified that candidates have to meet all the eligibility criteria before the last date of counselling.

When Will Haryana D.El.Ed Counselling Begin

SCERT Haryana has also announced the counselling schedule for admission. The allotment list of the first round will be published on May 13 at 3 PM.

Candidates allotted seats can download provisional admission letters from May 13 to May 14. Subsequently, students will be needed to report to their allotted institutions from May 15 to May 16 for admission and document verification.

When Will D.El.Ed Classes Start In Haryana

Based on notification of authorities, first-year classes of D.El.Ed session 2026-28 will start from 1.07.2026. The Diploma in Elementary Education programme is a major course for the aspirants who want to become primary teachers and enter into the school education business. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official website to know about counselling, seat allotment and the admission process.

Also Read: Haryana Board HBSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Official Website, Result Updates and Scorecard Details

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Tags: D El Ed CounsellingHaryana D El EdHaryana D El Ed admissionSCERT HaryanaSCERT Haryana admission

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Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Soon at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details

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Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Soon at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details
Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Soon at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details
Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Soon at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details
Haryana D.El.Ed Admission 2026 Registration Closes Soon at dedharyana.org; Check Counselling Schedule, Eligibility and Application Details

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