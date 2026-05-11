Haryana Board HBSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Official Website, Result Updates and Scorecard Details

The Board of School Education Haryana confirms the release date of the HBSE Class 12 Result 2026. According to the Haryana Board, the results of the senior secondary examination have been released on the official website of the HBSE Official Website on May 14, 2026. The result preparation process has been going on very fast, and the students can soon check their results on the official website, said HBSE Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar. But the official time of result declaration has not been announced yet by the board. Students who appeared for exams of the Haryana Board Class 12 should keep their admit card and login details handy to check their results from the official website without any hassle.

When Will HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Be Released

The Haryana Board has confirmed that the HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be announced on May 14. The board is expected to activate the result link shortly after the formal declaration.

This year, the HBSE Senior Secondary examinations were conducted between February 25 and April 1 across multiple examination centres in the state. According to the board, nearly 295,478 students registered for the Class 12 examinations this academic session.

The result will be released in online mode, allowing students to download provisional marksheets directly from the official portal.

How To Check HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Students can check their Haryana Board Class 12 result with a few simple steps online on the official website.

Open the HBSE official website

On the home page, click on “HBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link

Enter roll number, and login details

Click on submit button

The result and provisional marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Students are recommended to carefully verify all personal and academic details listed on the marksheet once it is downloaded.

What Details Will HBSE 12th Marksheet Carry

The provisional marksheet published online will contain certain details regarding the student’s performance in the examination.

The marksheet is likely to have details such as

Name of the student

Roll number

Marks obtained for each subject

Total marks secured

Result

Division and qualifying details

Students should immediately bring to the notice of the Haryana Board authorities any discrepancy in the marksheet.

What Has Haryana Board Said About Further Updates

The Haryana Board has announced that further details pertaining to re-evaluation, compartment examinations and original marksheet distribution will be shared after the results are announced.

Students who are discontented with their scores are expected to be given an opportunity to apply for rechecking and re-evaluation after the board releases an official notice. Likewise, details of compartment examination for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects are also expected to be announced later.

The board has shared that it is the students’ responsibility to check only official announcements posted on the HBSE website to avoid falling prey to any misinformation about result dates or examination procedures.

Why Is HBSE Class 12 Result Important

The Haryana Board Class 12 results are a significant factor in the admission process for higher education as students use their marks to apply for various courses at universities and colleges. Now that the official date of result release is confirmed, students from across the state are eagerly waiting to know their marks and the future direction of their academic life.

Also Read: PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details