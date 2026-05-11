PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition Trisha Krishnan Caribbean business news national technology day crime news Bihar Education minister girls dont need education cousin marriage NEET 2026 banking stocks 22k gold price keir starmer kathmandu airport flight news asim munir Chiranjeevi Kolla foreign travel Captaincy transition
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

The Punjab School Education Board has announced the Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2026 on its official website.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2026
PSEB Class 10th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-11 13:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

The Punjab School Education Board has declared the official results for the Class 10 examination. Students who appeared for the exams can now download the provisional scorecards from the PSEB official website. This year, the Punjab Board witnessed an overall pass percentage of 94.52 per cent in the board’s Class 10 exams. The exams were conducted by the board on multiple dates from March 6 to Apr 1 at several centres across the state. Out of 269,505 students who appeared for the exams, 254,744 students successfully cleared the matric exams. This year, the PSEB has also announced the category-wise and institution-wise statistics of the results. 

What Is The PSEB Class 10 Pass Percentage 2026

The Punjab Board announced the overall pass percentage to be 94.52 per cent for Class 10 exams this year as per the result data released by the board. Though the overall success rate was still high, it dipped a little from 95.61 per cent last year.

Girls outperformed boys again in the board exams and registered a higher pass percentage. The pass percentage among girls was 95.96 per cent, while among boys it was 93.23 per cent.

You Might Be Interested In

Also, a remarkable 100 per cent pass percentage was recorded among transgender candidates, with all six registered students successfully clearing the exams.

The students from rural areas performed better than the ones from urban areas. The pass percentage among rural schools was 95.35 per cent, while among urban schools it was 92.98 per cent. 

How To Check PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Students can download their Punjab Board Class 10 marksheets online with roll number and login details.

  • Go to the official PSEB website
  • Select the “PSEB Class 10 Result 2026” link
  • Enter roll number and other details
  • Submit the details
  • View and download provisional marksheet

Students are recommended to maintain original copies of the digital marksheet for the admission or documentation process till they receive original certificates from schools.

Additionally, digital marksheets are also expected to be released through DigiLocker. 

Which Schools Performed Best In PSEB 10th Result 2026

In terms of different classes of schools, non-government schools performed best this time with pass percentage of 95.97 per cent. Government schools had 94.45 percent and aided schools were at 89.68 percent.

Board data also indicated that 13,126 students got placed in re-appear category for 4.87 percent of total candidates. 1,593 students failed examination and results of 42 students have been withheld. 

What Is The Passing Criteria For Punjab Board Class 10

Punjab Board regulations state that candidates must obtain 33 percent marks both overall and individually in each subject to pass the exam. Candidates are also expected to clear theory and practical or internal assessment separately wherever applicable.

Candidates who do not clear one or more subjects will be given another chance in the form of compartment examinations. The complete timetable for compartment exams is expected to be released by the board soon. 

When Will Rechecking And Original Marksheets Be Available

The Punjab Board is expected to soon release the re-evaluation and rechecking application, and students would be able to submit their re-evaluation and rechecking applications online once the notification is made available. Rechecking will assess the totalling and unchecked answers, while re-evaluation is concerned with the answer sheet. Additionally, the board has notified that original physical mark sheets will be released through schools in the next few days. Until then, the online result and DigiLocker marksheet will be considered the admission proof. 

Also Read: UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Release Date, Exam Schedule, Direct Link and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: PSEB Class 10 ResultPSEB Class 10 Result 2026PSEB matric resultPunjab Board 10th Result 2026Punjab Board Class 10

RELATED News

IPMAT Answer Key 2026 Released at iimidr.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet PDF, Objection Window and Result Date

NEET 2026 Paper Leaked? Here’s What Rajasthan SOG Probe Found, NTA Breaks Silence

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026 Released at jeeadv.ac.in: Check Direct Link, IIT Roorkee Exam Date, Paper Timings and Steps To Download Hall Ticket

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

PSEB 10th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

LATEST NEWS

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today, 11 May 2026: Romance, Emotions and Relationship Energy Take Centre Stage

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

Gold Rate Today On 11 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Globally: New Galaxy AI Features, Improved Voice Features And Much More — Check Eligible Devices

IPL 2026 PBKS vs DC: Yuzvendra Chahal Possible Ban, Prithvi Shaw to Return? Check Predicted Playing XIs

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 11.05.2026, Sambad Dear Rise 1 PM Monday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 90B 32360

‘Love Is Always Louder’: Trisha Krishnan Shares First Post After Vijay’s Oath Ceremony As Tamil Nadu CM

Dubai Launches World’s First AI-Powered Smart Bus Station with Solar Energy and Real-Time Crowd Tracking

Aries Love Horoscope Today, May 11, 2026: Romance, Emotional Clarity and New Connections Await

Why Is Vodafone Idea Share Price In Focus Again Today? AGR Relief, Fundraising & 5G Push Drive Rally

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details
PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details
PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details
PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

QUICK LINKS