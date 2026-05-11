PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Punjab Board Records 94.52 Percent Pass Rate, Check Direct Link and Scorecard Details

The Punjab School Education Board has declared the official results for the Class 10 examination. Students who appeared for the exams can now download the provisional scorecards from the PSEB official website. This year, the Punjab Board witnessed an overall pass percentage of 94.52 per cent in the board’s Class 10 exams. The exams were conducted by the board on multiple dates from March 6 to Apr 1 at several centres across the state. Out of 269,505 students who appeared for the exams, 254,744 students successfully cleared the matric exams. This year, the PSEB has also announced the category-wise and institution-wise statistics of the results.

What Is The PSEB Class 10 Pass Percentage 2026

The Punjab Board announced the overall pass percentage to be 94.52 per cent for Class 10 exams this year as per the result data released by the board. Though the overall success rate was still high, it dipped a little from 95.61 per cent last year.

Girls outperformed boys again in the board exams and registered a higher pass percentage. The pass percentage among girls was 95.96 per cent, while among boys it was 93.23 per cent.

Also, a remarkable 100 per cent pass percentage was recorded among transgender candidates, with all six registered students successfully clearing the exams.

The students from rural areas performed better than the ones from urban areas. The pass percentage among rural schools was 95.35 per cent, while among urban schools it was 92.98 per cent.

How To Check PSEB Class 10 Result 2026 Online

Students can download their Punjab Board Class 10 marksheets online with roll number and login details.

Go to the official PSEB website

Select the “PSEB Class 10 Result 2026” link

Enter roll number and other details

Submit the details

View and download provisional marksheet

Students are recommended to maintain original copies of the digital marksheet for the admission or documentation process till they receive original certificates from schools.

Additionally, digital marksheets are also expected to be released through DigiLocker.

Which Schools Performed Best In PSEB 10th Result 2026

In terms of different classes of schools, non-government schools performed best this time with pass percentage of 95.97 per cent. Government schools had 94.45 percent and aided schools were at 89.68 percent.

Board data also indicated that 13,126 students got placed in re-appear category for 4.87 percent of total candidates. 1,593 students failed examination and results of 42 students have been withheld.

What Is The Passing Criteria For Punjab Board Class 10

Punjab Board regulations state that candidates must obtain 33 percent marks both overall and individually in each subject to pass the exam. Candidates are also expected to clear theory and practical or internal assessment separately wherever applicable.

Candidates who do not clear one or more subjects will be given another chance in the form of compartment examinations. The complete timetable for compartment exams is expected to be released by the board soon.

When Will Rechecking And Original Marksheets Be Available

The Punjab Board is expected to soon release the re-evaluation and rechecking application, and students would be able to submit their re-evaluation and rechecking applications online once the notification is made available. Rechecking will assess the totalling and unchecked answers, while re-evaluation is concerned with the answer sheet. Additionally, the board has notified that original physical mark sheets will be released through schools in the next few days. Until then, the online result and DigiLocker marksheet will be considered the admission proof.

Also Read: UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Release Date, Exam Schedule, Direct Link and Steps To Download Hall Ticket