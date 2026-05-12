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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: Full List of Exams Hit by Paper Leaks and Irregularities in 2026

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: Full List of Exams Hit by Paper Leaks and Irregularities in 2026

The NEET UG 2026 exam has been cancelled after alleged paper leaks and malpractice concerns.

NEET UG 2026 Cancellation
NEET UG 2026 Cancellation

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 16:04 IST

The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 has brought exam conduct and paper leak issues in competitive exams of India back into the limelight. The NTA has recently announced that the medical entrance test conducted on May 3 was cancelled following concerns about possible irregularities raised by investigative agencies. The decision has impacted the lakhs of medical aspirants and revived the discussions on the conduct of entrance and recruitment exams in the country. In recent years, several exams have attracted allegations from leaked papers to organised cheating gangs and administrative negligence.

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled

NTA stated that the examination was cancelled after reviewing findings shared by law enforcement agencies regarding suspected malpractice linked to the test. The controversy gained attention after reports from Rajasthan claimed that a handwritten ‘guess paper’ containing questions similar to those asked in the examination had circulated before the test.

Following the allegations, the Centre ordered a CBI inquiry into the matter. Officials are now investigating whether organised groups were involved in the leak and how the material was circulated ahead of the examination. NTA has also confirmed that the examination will be conducted again on revised dates.

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Which exams faced paper leak allegations in 2026

Apart from NEET UG, several state-level entrance and recruitment exams have been under scrutiny this year for alleged irregularities.

In a number of cases, authorities have called for investigations after candidates reported suspicions about leaked papers, irregular score patterns and cheating during exams.

Several recruitment tests were put on hold or called for scrutiny after reports of cheating gangs surfaced. Competitive exams for government jobs are particularly prone to cheating and irregularities because of high competition and scarcity of vacancies. These incidents have revived the concerns over the conduct of exams and security arrangements at them.

Paper leak controversies have often led to uncertainty and emotional distress among candidates appearing for highly competitive examinations. Candidates spend months preparing for entrance and recruitment tests, and cancellations and re-examinations take a mental toll on the lakhs of students.

Education specialists say repeated problems erode faith in the integrity of the examination system and adversely affect fair-minded candidates. The delay in exams due to cancellations can affect college admissions, recruitment schedules and academic planning for lakhs of students across the country. Many candidates have demanded hard punishments for culprits in the malpractice and better safeguards against future leaks.

What is being done by authorities to end paper leaks

Examination authorities have introduced multiple security protocols in recent years to reduce the likelihood of malpractice.

They include AI-enabled CCTV surveillance at examination centres

  • GPS-enabled tracking of question paper transportation
  • Biometric verification of candidates
  • Digital monitoring
  • Cooperation with law enforcement agencies

Yet re-litigation controversies highlight that there are gaps in the execution and monitoring of these protocols.

These challenges imply that authorities must reinforce the printing, distribution and digital security systems to improve transparency in examinations.

What will happen after the NEET UG 2026 cancellation

The NTA has said a fresh NEET UG 2026 examination will be conducted, but the revised exam schedule has not been finalised yet. Candidates will not have to register separately for the re-exam, as their existing application details will be valid. The CBI investigation will focus on finding out the source of the alleged leak and whether there has been a role of organised malpractice networks. The controversy has once again brought to the fore the issue of ensuring fairness and credibility in the highly competitive exam system of India.

Also Read: NEET 2026 Update: Paper Leak Claims, Cancellation Rumours and NTA’s Official Response Explained 

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NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: Full List of Exams Hit by Paper Leaks and Irregularities in 2026
Tags: NEET 2026 paper leakNEET exam controversyNEET paper leakNEET re examNTA NEET investigation

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NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: Full List of Exams Hit by Paper Leaks and Irregularities in 2026
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