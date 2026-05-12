NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date: When Will NTA Conduct New Exam After Cancellation Over Paper Leak? Check Admit Card, Registration Details

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3. The agency cited findings linked to alleged irregularities and inputs shared by law enforcement agencies. It said that the examination will now be re-conducted. The nationwide entrance examination for undergraduate medical programmes was held on May 3 across more than 5,400 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students reportedly appeared for the examination.

Why NTA Cancelled NEET UG 2026 Exam?

In its statement, the NTA said the decision was taken after examining inputs in coordination with central agencies and reviewing findings shared by investigative authorities.

“In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it,” the agency said in a post on X.

The “inputs” referenced by the agency relate to alleged irregularities currently being investigated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG).

“On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately,” the statement said.

According to the agency, the information received and the findings of investigative agencies established that “the present examination process could not be allowed to stand.”

Government Refers NEET UG 2026 Exam Probe To CBI

As part of its five-point statement issued on Tuesday, the NTA also confirmed that the Government of India has decided to hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive inquiry.

“The Government of India has further decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations therein. NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires,” the agency said.

The NTA acknowledged the impact of the cancellation on students and families, saying the decision was made to protect the credibility of the national examination system.

“This decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests. The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. NTA does not take that consequence lightly. The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust,” it stated.

Who Are Involved In The NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak?

According to reports citing sources in the Rajasthan SOG, investigators have linked the alleged leak trail to an MBBS student from Rajasthan’s Churu district who is currently studying at a medical college in Kerala.

Officials suspect the student allegedly sent handwritten material to an associate in Sikar on May 1. Investigators believe the material was then circulated through networks connected to coaching institutes and career counsellors.

Reports say that the leaked material was allegedly sold for as much as ₹5 lakh two days before the examination. The price reportedly dropped to ₹30,000 on the eve of the test.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date: When Will Re-Exam Happen?

The NTA said fresh examination dates and the revised admit card schedule for the re-conducted NEET UG 2026 exam will be announced through official channels in the coming days.

Will NEET UG 2026 Candidates Need To Register Again?

The agency also clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres selected during the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward for the re-examination.

“No fresh registration will be required,” the NTA said, adding that no additional examination fee would be charged.

The agency further stated that fees already paid by students will be refunded and that the re-examination will be conducted using NTA’s internal resources.

Candidates and parents have been advised to rely only on official communication channels for verified information regarding the re-examination process.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Cancellation Explained: Why NTA Scrapped the Exam and What Happens Next