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Home > Education News > NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled After Paper Leak In Rajasthan, NTA To Release Re-Exam Dates

NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled After Paper Leak In Rajasthan, NTA To Release Re-Exam Dates

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, has been cancelled following allegations of a paper leak.

NEET Exam Cancelled
NEET Exam Cancelled

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 12:41 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination after allegations of a ‘guess paper’ leak ahead of the medical entrance test conducted on May 3. The decision came after central agencies had provided inputs that raised concerns about the fairness and integrity of the examination process. The development has affected lakhs of medical aspirants from across the country, and the Centre has ordered a CBI probe into the matter. NTA has also confirmed that it will hold the exam again and announce fresh dates in the very near future.

Why was NEET UG 2026 cancelled

NTA said the exam was cancelled after examining the reports and evidence submitted by law enforcement agencies. A senior official said the examination process may have been compromised due to an alleged ‘guess paper’ circulating in advance of the exam.

The agency said in its statement that if the exam were allowed to stand, it would have adversely affected the credibility and transparency of the national-level medical entrance test.

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The cancellation is one of the major disruptions in recent years for NEET aspirants, as the exam is the single most significant avenue for undergraduate admission to medical courses across India.

What will the CBI investigate in NEET paper leak case

The Government of India has referred the investigation to the CBI to probe the alleged leak in detail. It will investigate how the ‘guess paper’ circulated and whether there was any organised malpractice related to the test.

NTA has said it will cooperate with investigators, providing necessary documents, records of examination and technical information needed for the probe. According to reports, over 45 persons have been arrested from Rajasthan in the case.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the leaked material could have come from a printing press, suggesting the need to check the security at the printing as well as the distribution stages.

There have also been allegations that handwritten copies of the question paper circulated before the test.

When will NEET UG 2026 re-exam be held

A fresh NEET UG 2026 examination will indeed be conducted, as confirmed by the NTA. However, the updated examination is yet to be announced.

The agency has said that the new dates will be communicated through official channels soon. Candidates have been urged to check official NTA websites frequently and not rely on random social media updates.

NTA also admits that the re-examination could bring additional stress and loss of time for the students and their families. However, officials said the priority was to safeguard the examination process.

Will students need to register again for NEET UG re-exam

The agency has said that no fresh registration will be required for the re-examination.

As per NTA:

  • The previous application details will be acknowledged
  • The old exam centres will also be acknowledged
  • There will be no new examination fee
  • The already paid examination fee will be refunded
  • A new admit card will be sent before the fresh exam
  • To minimise the infringement for students further affected by the cancellation.

What impact could NEET cancellation have on students

The examination cancellation has again put examination security and fair play for competitive entrance tests into focus. NEET is one of the toughest exams in the country, with lakhs of students preparing for years to enter medical colleges.

Experts said the move to cancel the exam and involve the CBI points to a tougher stance against paper leakage and malpractice. Meanwhile, these issues have added uncertainty and emotional pressure to the students awaiting re-exam dates. In the meantime, the candidates are advised to continue their exam-only preparation and stay tuned to official announcements of the new examination dates and investigation progress.

Also Read: LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12 Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled After Paper Leak In Rajasthan, NTA To Release Re-Exam Dates
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