LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major cities in India on Thursday, March 12, 2026, even as global crude oil rates surged amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

petrol price today
petrol price today

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 12, 2026 09:19:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today in India: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major cities in India on Thursday, March 12, 2026, even as global crude oil rates surged amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The retail prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and several other cities recorded no change compared to the previous day, providing some relief to consumers despite global crude oil prices surging to over $100 amid rising tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran. 

Government officials have stated that India’s fuel supply remains stable, emphasising that the country procures crude oil according to its own energy requirements rather than relying on the approval of any foreign nation. 

They also highlighted that India has an ample reserve of crude oil and refined petroleum products and has diversified its important sources over the years to minimise potential supply risks. 

You Might Be Interested In

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City

Petrol (₹/L)

Diesel (₹/L)

New Delhi

94.72

87.62

Mumbai

104.21

92.15

Kolkata

103.94

90.76

Chennai

100.75

92.34

Lucknow

94.69

87.80

Hyderabad

107.46

95.70

Patna

105.58

93.80

Ahmedabad

94.49

90.17

Bengaluru

102.92

89.02

Jaipur

104.72

90.21

Pune

104.04

90.57

Chandigarh

94.30

82.45

Indore

106.48

91.88

Surat

95.00

89.00

Nashik

95.50

89.50

Why Rising Crude Oil Prices Matter for India 

India imports nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil requirement, making the country highly sensitive to fluctuations in international oil markets. Crude oil is refined into fuels, such as petrol and diesel, meaning any sustained rise in global prices can directly affect India’s fuel costs. 

If international crude prices remain elevated for a prolonged period, India’s import bill could increase significantly. This may also put pressure on inflation and the broader economy. 

Why Are Gas Prices Increasing Today?

Concerns over fuel prices are increasing as global crude oil prices have surged due to fears of supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. According to Reuters, there are growing expectations that energy exports from Gulf countries could be affected if the crisis escalates further. Market anxiety has also intensified after Kuwait began shutting down production at some oilfields due to storage limitations. 

Meanwhile, India’s reliance on imported LNG has grown as domestic gas production remains weak while demand from city gas networks, fertilizer plants, and industries continues to rise. 

How Fuel Prices Are Decided in India

Petrol and diesel prices in India have largely remained unchanged since May 2022, when the government reduced excise duties to ease inflationary pressure. 

Fuel prices are updated daily at 6 am by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. 

However, the final retail price is influenced by several factors: 

Global crude oil prices

 The rupee-US dollar exchange rate 

Central and state taxes 

Refining and transportation costs

Will Petrol and Diesel Prices Rise Soon? 

With global crude oil benchmarks climbing due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, concerns are growing among consumers about a possible rise in petrol and diesel prices. 

Energy experts say the situation remains uncertain. If crude prices remain elevated for a long period or supply disruptions worsen, domestic fuel prices in India could eventually face upward pressure. 

For now, however, petrol and diesel rates across major cities continue to remain unchanged.

Also Read: Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf 

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 9:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengaluru fuel pricediesel price Mumbai todayDiesel price todayfuel price today Indiapetrolpetrol diesel price March 9petrol diesel rate Indiapetrol price Delhi todayPetrol price todaypetrol rate today

RELATED News

Dynamic Entrepreneurs Driving Meaningful Growth with Their Businesses

Dr. Vini Jhariya — Building India’s Integrated Child Development Ecosystem

Dr. Vini Jhariya — Building India’s Integrated Child Development Ecosystem

Warburg Pincus, Creation Investments Continue to Be Fusion Promoters as Founder Promoter seek reclassification

Kamal Associates Launches New 2BHK Flat With Terrace Garden in Dwarka Mor

LATEST NEWS

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

Iran-Linked Hackers Hit US Medical Giant Stryker: Handala Claims 50TB Massive Cyberattack, Calls It ‘New Chapter in Cyber Warfare’

India Among 16 Trading Partners In New US Trade Investigation, Donald Trump Orders ‘Section 301’ Probe – New Tariffs On Indian Goods Coming Next?

What Is Wilson’s Disease? Rare Disorder That Killed Maya Kibbel, Sister Of Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas

Who is Kamal Singh Jamwal? Gunman Who Fired At Farooq Abdullah At Point-Blank Range In Jammu Wedding, Reveals Why He Planned Assassination For 20 Years

Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War

‘We Won In The First Hour, But Won’t Leave Early’: Donald Trump Claims Victory In Iran War, Vows To ‘Finish The Job’

Massive Fire Erupts At Fish Market Near Delhi’s Uttam Nagar; Firefighting Operation Underway, Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 12 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, And Major Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

QUICK LINKS