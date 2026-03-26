Harry Potter HBO Series Unveils First Teaser, Dominic McLaughlin Debuts As Young Wizard Ahead Of 2026 Release – Watch

The world of magic is coming back in a HUGE way, with the Harry Potter HBO series recently releasing its first teaser. This preview shows the audience what to look forward to with this highly anticipated project based on JKRowling’s masterpiece. The pipeline is a complete reimagining of the Harry Potter Series, and will portray the story very differently from the Original Films.

Harry Potter Story Told Across 7 Seasons

We also see the introduction of young actor Dominic McLaughlin as “Harry Potter,” and this is a clean slate for the beloved character who was previously portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe. In the first visuals, we see Harry walking towards the Quidditch pitch wearing his Gryffindor cloak. This confirms that the creators are going to recreate the world of magic we know and love. All of these visuals were put out to promote the new series, and have a simple caption that reads: tomorrow.

This new series will consist of a planned format of 7 seasons, with each season representing one of JK Rowling’s 7 books and tells the story in much greater detail. This will allow additional time for the characters’ subplots and events throughout the original novels that were not fully represented in the films, therefore this project will be closer to JK Rowling’s original works than ever before.

Harry Potter New Cast Revealed

The primary cast includes McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The show’s essential supporting characters include John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid.

The series is executive produced by Rowling and her team of writers who have had “very personal relationships” with her over the years. She has called the early episodes “so, so good.” The show is being developed at Warner Bros. Studios UK, and it is projected to be one of HBO’s largest-ever streaming projects. As such, it is touted as potentially being “the biggest-ever streaming event” on HBO.

The first season will be based on Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and is anticipated to premiere in late 2026, with the full work expected to take several years to complete.

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