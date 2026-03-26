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Home > Education News > NIOS Date Sheet 2026 out at nios.ac.in, Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

NIOS Date Sheet 2026 out at nios.ac.in, Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheet 2026 for the April session exams.

NIOS Exam Date Sheet 2026
NIOS Exam Date Sheet 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 26, 2026 10:28:52 IST

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NIOS Date Sheet 2026 out at nios.ac.in, Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling has released the NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheet 2026. Candidates appearing for the April session exams can check the complete NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheet 2026 on the official website.

As per the notification, the NIOS theory exams 2026 will start from April 10 and end on May 6, 2026, at selected centres in the country.

When will the NIOS Class 10, 12 exams 2026 begin

As per the official NIOS date sheet 2026, the NIOS Class 10 and 12 theory exams will start from April 10, 2026.

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A majority of the exams are scheduled in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, although the schedule may differ based on the subject. Candidates must read the subject-wise times provided in the official PDF.

Where to check the NIOS date sheet 2026 PDF online

Students can download the NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheet 2026 PDF from the official NIOS website.

Steps to download:

  • Go to the official NIOS website
  • Click on the Examination or Latest Notifications tab
  • Click on NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheet April 2026
  • Open the PDF and read subject-wise dates
  • Download the PDF and keep it handy

Students must keep a printed copy of the NIOS date sheet handy when preparing for the exams.

Have NIOS practical exams 2026 already started

The NIOS practical exams 2026 are already ongoing. The NIOS practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 have started from March 17 and will end on April 1, 2026.

Students must complete the practical exams before appearing for the theory papers.

Are there changes in the NIOS exam dates 2026 in some states

The NIOS has confirmed that some of the exam dates have been changed in some states, like Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

The changes are due to assembly elections, other competitive examinations, and the regional holidays. So, students in these states should carefully review the updated schedule.

When will the NIOS admit card 2026 be released

The NIOS admit card 2026 will be available on the official website before the start of the theory exams.

The candidates should download the hall tickets online and bring them to the exam centre. They will not be allowed entry without the admit card.

Students will also be given time to read the question paper before the exam.

What is the expected NIOS result date for 2026

According to the NIOS, all results will be declared approximately seven weeks after the last exam. The NIOS result 2026 will be announced online, and students can view their scorecard using their enrollment details.

What should students do after the NIOS date sheet 2026 is released

Now that the NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheet 2026 has been released, students should start formulating their revision plan according to the subject-wise date.

They should also keep checking the official website, download the timetable, and keep track of the changes.

The NIOS April 2026 exams are a critical step for students studying under open schooling. Stay up to date and organised to perform better and avoid any last-minute hassles.

Also Read: CTET Result 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in: Where And How To Download Scorecard, Check Key Details Here

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Tags: NIOS April exam scheduleNIOS Class 10 date sheetNIOS Date Sheet 2026NIOS datesheetNIOS examNIOS exam dateNIOS exam datesheet

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NIOS Date Sheet 2026 out at nios.ac.in, Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

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NIOS Date Sheet 2026 out at nios.ac.in, Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here
NIOS Date Sheet 2026 out at nios.ac.in, Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here
NIOS Date Sheet 2026 out at nios.ac.in, Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here
NIOS Date Sheet 2026 out at nios.ac.in, Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule Here

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