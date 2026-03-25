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Home > Education News > CTET Result 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in: Where And How To Download Scorecard, Check Key Details Here

CTET Result 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in: Where And How To Download Scorecard, Check Key Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is about to release the results of CTET 2026.

CBSE CTET Result 2026
CBSE CTET Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 25, 2026 17:59:11 IST

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CTET Result 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in: Where And How To Download Scorecard, Check Key Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is about to release the results of CTET 2026. The result will be out after the final answer key is released.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 exam was held on 7 and 8 February 2026, and more than 2.5 million candidates appeared for the exam.

When will the CTET Result 2026 be declared

The CTET Result 2026 may be out shortly after the announcement of the final answer key. The board has not officially mentioned the results date.

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The evaluation process is in its final stages. Make sure to regularly check the official website for the results announcement.

What is the latest update on the CTET answer key 2026

On 12 March 2026, the provisional answer key and scanned OMR sheets were released. From 15 March 2026, candidates could raise objections by paying Rs 1,000 per question.

All the objections are under scrutiny by subject experts. After reviewing all the objections, CBSE will prepare the final answer key. Then, the final answer key will be used to compute the final results. No more objections will be accepted after that.

How to check the CTET Result 2026 online

After the announcement, candidates can download their CTET scorecard as follows:

  • Go to the official website ctet.nic.in 
  • Click on the CTET Result 2026 link 
  • Enter roll number and date of birth
  • Click the submit button to see the scorecard 
  • Download and later save your result

The scorecard will show the marks and qualification status of each subject.

What are the CTET qualifying marks 2026

To qualify for the CTET exam, candidates must obtain the following minimum marks: General category: 90 marks out of 150 marks, SC/ST category: 82 marks out of 150 marks. The qualifying marks remain as is for this year.

What happens after qualifying CTET 2026

All candidates who pass CTET are now eligible to apply for teaching jobs. Paper 1 candidates can apply for classes 1 to 5. Paper 2 candidates can apply for classes 6 to 8.

Candidates who qualify can now apply for teaching jobs in central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, and other schools, such as Army schools.

Why is the CTET result 2026 important

CTET is one of the biggest exams for teaching jobs in India. Over 2.5 lakh candidates appear for this exam each year. So it matters a lot. The final result will depend on the review answer key, which has been revised by the experts.

What should candidates do now

Candidates are advised to keep their login information handy and monitor the official website for result announcements. It might come any time, so be prepared for a last-minute dash.

CTET Result 2026 is coming very soon as the answer key review process is nearing completion. Candidates are advised to be prepared to download their scorecards at any time and act accordingly.

Also Read: BEML Junior Executive Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, Number of Vacancies And How To Apply Online

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CTET Result 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in: Where And How To Download Scorecard, Check Key Details Here

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CTET Result 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in: Where And How To Download Scorecard, Check Key Details Here
CTET Result 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in: Where And How To Download Scorecard, Check Key Details Here
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CTET Result 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in: Where And How To Download Scorecard, Check Key Details Here

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