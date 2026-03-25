BEML Junior Executive Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, Number of Vacancies And How To Apply Online

The Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) has issued a short notification for the recruitment of 78 Junior Executive posts in its Rail and Metro Production unit.

The recruitment drive is aimed at bringing in talented managers to the technical and production team of BEML’s Bengaluru unit.

Candidates with an engineering background can apply online through the official website within the stipulated time. The full notification with selection criteria will be released soon.

What is the BEML Junior Executive recruitment 2026 about

BEML is conducting a recruitment drive for Junior Executives in the production and manufacturing-related fields. These seats are a part of BEML’s Rail and Metro division, which is engaged in the execution of high-profile projects pertaining to transport infrastructure.

With the official short notice issued, the invitation is for recruiting technical cadres for engineering-based roles in production areas.

How many vacancies are announced in the BEML recruitment 2026

There are a total of 78 vacancies announced for Junior Executive posts. All the vacancies are for BEML’s Bengaluru unit under the Rail and Metro Production unit.

The category-wise distribution of vacancies will be available in the full notification PDF, which has not been issued yet.

What is the eligibility for the BEML Junior Executive posts

Candidates for Junior Executive posts need to have a BE or BTech degree in the following engineering disciplines: Mechanical Engineering, Production Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Instrumentation Engineering.

The candidates with zero to 2 years of experience in manufacturing, production control, research and development, quality, procurement, maintenance, and testing are eligible.

What is the last date to apply for the BEML recruitment 2026

After the publication of the short notice, the online application has already started. The deadline to apply is 07 April 2026. The candidates are advised to apply well in advance to avoid any technical glitches at the last minute.

How to apply for the BEML Junior Executive recruitment 2026

Here’s how to apply for the BEML Junior Executive recruitment 2026:

Open the BEML website

Go to the careers or recruitment section

Open the notification for the BEML Junior Executive recruitment 2026

Fill in the application form with all necessary details

Upload required documents

Submit the form after verification

The entire application process is online, and no offline applications will be accepted.

Where will selected candidates be posted

The successful candidates will be posted at the Bengaluru unit of BEML, in the departments under Rail and Metro Production operations.

They’ll be involved in manufacturing and project execution-related activities, such as production, planning, quality control, and other technical tasks.

What details are awaited in the full BEML notification

The short notice shared some information pertaining to the availability of vacancies, the deadline of applications, and eligibility. We are yet to receive the full notification containing

Information about the selection process, Salary structure, Vacancy breakup per Category, Application fee (if any), and Detailed job responsibilities

Recruitment has been carried out as per advertisement no. KP/S/03/2026. Candidates interested in government engineering jobs should look out for the official website for the full notification.

Considering the limited number of vacancies and eligibility restricted only to fresh engineering graduates and those in the early stages of their engineering careers, we can expect a huge number of applications.

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