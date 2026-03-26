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Home > World News > Iran Claims It ‘Successfully Targeted’ US F-18, Releases Video; US Central Command Calls It ‘False’ And Denies Any Aircraft Loss – Watch

Iran Claims It ‘Successfully Targeted’ US F-18, Releases Video; US Central Command Calls It ‘False’ And Denies Any Aircraft Loss – Watch

Iran’s IRGC said it had “successfully targeted” a US F-18 and released a video to support the claim.

Iran Claims Strike on US F-18 Fighter Jet (Images: X)
Iran Claims Strike on US F-18 Fighter Jet (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 26, 2026 02:34:02 IST

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Iran Claims It ‘Successfully Targeted’ US F-18, Releases Video; US Central Command Calls It ‘False’ And Denies Any Aircraft Loss – Watch

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated sharply after Iran claimed  its air defense units had successfully targeted and struck a US F-18 fighter jet; it subsequently released a video to substantiate its assertion. The US military categorically dismissed the claim as “false and unverified”.

IRGS says it downed a US F-18 fighter jet

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) made the claim on state-controlled media platforms, that it had “successfully targeted” one of the US military’s F-18 fighter jets using Iranian air defense systems. An accompanying video was also made available that allegedly shows the moment of the intended strike.

The video appears to depict a F-18 in flight before there is a bright flash from somewhere near the aircraft indicating possible impact. The video shows that the aircraft was no longer stable in the air and had left a trail in the sky. The video also depicts something separating from the aircraft where it may have been the pilot ejecting using a parachute; however, these images, as with the entire account of an F-18 being targeted by Iran, have not been verified by third parties.

US Denies Allegation

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) swiftly dismissed the claim by the IRGC. CENTCOM issued a post on its social media page X stating firmly, “No US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran.”

Iran made no mention of the location of any alleged attacks, the extent of damage done, or the status of the pilot involved. The lack of specificity has led to more skepticism about the credibility of their allegation.

No Clarity from Iran

Although this is not the first instance of such allegations made by Iran in the course of the current conflict, in March, Iran stated it had downed a US fighter aircraft, an F-15, close to their southern border. The US also disclaimed that allegation as false.

Another report indicated that Iran attacked a US F-35 fighter over central Iran, but subsequent reports indicated that the aircraft successfully landed, and US officials have apparently not indicated significant damage to the aircraft.

Also Read: US Sends Strong Message To Iran: ‘Do Not Miscalculate’, Says White House, Warns Donald Trump ‘Will Unleash Hell’ If Talks Fail    

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Iran Claims It ‘Successfully Targeted’ US F-18, Releases Video; US Central Command Calls It ‘False’ And Denies Any Aircraft Loss – Watch

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Iran Claims It ‘Successfully Targeted’ US F-18, Releases Video; US Central Command Calls It ‘False’ And Denies Any Aircraft Loss – Watch

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Iran Claims It ‘Successfully Targeted’ US F-18, Releases Video; US Central Command Calls It ‘False’ And Denies Any Aircraft Loss – Watch
Iran Claims It ‘Successfully Targeted’ US F-18, Releases Video; US Central Command Calls It ‘False’ And Denies Any Aircraft Loss – Watch
Iran Claims It ‘Successfully Targeted’ US F-18, Releases Video; US Central Command Calls It ‘False’ And Denies Any Aircraft Loss – Watch
Iran Claims It ‘Successfully Targeted’ US F-18, Releases Video; US Central Command Calls It ‘False’ And Denies Any Aircraft Loss – Watch

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