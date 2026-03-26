US Sends Strong Message To Iran: ‘Do Not Miscalculate’, Says White House, Warns Donald Trump ‘Will Unleash Hell’ If Talks Fail

The United States has given Iran an assertive warning during negotiations as the conflict in West Asia continues. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump has not made any threats (and will not) during these negotiations.

Karoline Leavitt’s ‘Unleash Hell’ Remark

Leavitt spoke directly to the media regarding the seriousness of the situation, saying, “President Trump is not one to make empty threats” and said that Iran’s leaders should not take this lightly. In addition to this, she also told reporters that if Iran refuses to come to an agreement, President Trump is going to “unleash hell.”

While the current state of military conflict between forces continues to escalate, the US has not indicated that they are ceasing their efforts for a diplomatic solution. Leavitt provided evidence to support such claims by stating “there have been productive discussions” indicating that both sides continue to discuss potential agreement.

Peace Plan Uncertainty

At the same time, she made it clear that Iran must take responsibility if tensions increase further. She warned that any continued violence would be the result of Iran’s decisions, urging Tehran not to “miscalculate” the situation.

It appears from various sources that an intermediary nation i.e., Pakistan has provided Iran with a written peace agreement proposed by the United States. However, ambiguity exists as to whether that document has been accepted. The United States claims sections of the media reports do not contain factual information; many Iranian sources claim Iran has rejected the US proposal.

Diplomacy vs Military Pressure

In parallel with negotiations taking place, the situation on the ground continues to escalate; for example, an increase in American forces in the region has been documented, including over 5,000 additional troops, and will likely contribute to future conflict even while negotiations are continuing.

Furthermore, Leavitt indicated the United States is capable of pursuing a peaceful resolution through diplomatic engagement with Iran. Additionally, her comments encapsulates the dual element of impending military action while also leaving room for diplomacy.

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