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Home > World News > Iran Mocking Trump’s Negotiation Claim? Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes As US Says Talks Underway

Iran Mocking Trump’s Negotiation Claim? Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes As US Says Talks Underway

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had carried out the 80th phase of its retaliatory “Operation True Promise 4,” claiming strikes on key strategic and military targets in northern Israel, while also hitting American positions across the region.

Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes As US Says Talks Underway. Photo: AI Generated
Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes As US Says Talks Underway. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: March 25, 2026 12:40:56 IST

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Iran Mocking Trump’s Negotiation Claim? Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes As US Says Talks Underway

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had carried out the 80th phase of its retaliatory “Operation True Promise 4,” claiming strikes on key strategic and military targets in northern Israel, while also hitting American positions across the region. 

In a statement on Wednesday, the IRGC said the latest phase was staged by the Corps’ Aerospace Force in support of the “proud offensives,” carried out by Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement against Israeli targets, and the residents of southern Lebanon, who have been bearing the brunt of Israeli aggression.

“Strategic points and military centres located in the northern occupied territories were smashed under the heavy and sustained missile attacks of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force,” the statement read.

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Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes

The IRGC said the military command of Israel’s army in the northern city of Safed, responsible for coordinating attacks and defences along the territories’ northern borders, was among the primary targets.

The statement described the strikes as the opening of a series of pre-announced operations against the “child-killing Zionist regime.”

The Corps said northern assembly points of Israel forces and the Gaza belt would be subjected to heavy missile and drone attacks, emphasizing that the IRGC would not relent the slightest while it carries out this bout of counterstrikes.

IRGC Expands Strikes to Tel Aviv, Mocks Trump’s Iran Talks Claim

The IRGC further stated that targets in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Kiryat Shmona, and Bnei Brak, alongside US military bases of Ali al-Salem and Arifjan in Kuwait, al-Azraq in Jordan, and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, were struck with liquid- and solid-fuel precision missiles and attack drones.

Operation True Promise 4 began on February 28, momentarily after the United States and Israel conducted strikes on Iran. The Corps has vowed to sustain the reprisal until “complete victory.”

Meanwhile, in a video posted by Fars News on Wednesday, the Military spokesperson took a jibe at US President Donald Trump’s negotiation claim, saying that the situation had reached a stage where the Americans were negotiating with themselves

Iran Warns US-Israel of ‘Strategic Defeat’

“The strategic power you used to boast about has now turned into a strategic defeat…Do not label your defeat as an ‘agreement.’ The era of your promises has come to an end. Today, there are two fronts in the world: Truth and Falsehood. No freedom-seeking truth-seeker will be deceived by your media waves. The level of your internal conflicts has reached the stage where you are negotiating with yourselves. There will be no more talk of your investments in the region, nor will you ever see the former prices of energy and oil again, until you understand that stability in this region is guaranteed only by the powerful hand of our armed forces,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further underlined that the Iranian forces would never come to terms with the US-Israel forces.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Iran Agrees to No Nuclear Weapons? Donald Trump Claims Major Nuke Deal Amid Iran War Talks, Hints at Strait of Hormuz Oil ‘Gift’ 

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Iran Mocking Trump’s Negotiation Claim? Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes As US Says Talks Underway
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Iran Mocking Trump’s Negotiation Claim? Tehran Bombs Key Israeli Targets In 80th Wave Of Counter Strikes As US Says Talks Underway
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