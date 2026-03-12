Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

A drone fell on a building near Dubai’s Creek Harbor on Wednesday, igniting a fire, UAE authorities confirmed. Evacuation measures were promptly carried out to ensure the safety of residents.

“Authorities in Dubai are responding to an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbor,” the Dubai Media Office said.

Videos of the blaze quickly circulated on social media. One page captioned the footage: “Scenes from Dubai tonight after a drone attack.”

Iran Attacks Dubai’s Creek Harbor With Drones

Dubai Civil Defense teams swiftly brought the fire under control. In a series of updates on X, authorities confirmed:

“Civil Defense teams have brought a minor fire in the building under control. No injuries have been reported so far.”

“Authorities have fully brought the fire under control, and all residents are safe. No injuries have been reported.”

Photos released by Dubai authorities showed that one floor of the building had sustained fire damage.

Why Iran Attacked Creek Harbor In Dubai

Creek Harbor is a high-end district in Dubai, known for its luxury apartments, penthouses, and hotels such as Vida Creek Harbor, Address Harbor Point, and Palace Residences.

The area has become increasingly vulnerable amid escalating regional tensions with Iran. Several other parts of Dubai have reportedly experienced attacks in recent weeks.

Today, Iran struck the Gulf (including the Dubai tower below, Dubai’s International Airport, Saudi oil fields, targets in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain), struck oil tankers in the Strait, burned down one of Oman’s biggest ports, struck Israel, reportedly started mining the Strait of… https://t.co/RNFMzzjouX — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 11, 2026

Security Heightened At Dubai Banks

The incident comes as bank branches in Dubai, including Citi, evacuated employees on Wednesday due to “heightened security concerns.” A notice seen by The New York Times instructed staff to find “the nearest safe place away from the office”. Citi’s Dubai office serves as its Middle East headquarters.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently issued threats to neighbouring countries, warning it could target “economic centres and banks” linked to the US and Israel in the Middle East.

US-Israeli-Iran War Escalates

The US-Israeli conflict with Iran entered its 13th day on Thursday, marked by attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane carrying roughly one-fifth of global oil.

Reuters reported that Iranian explosive-laden boats allegedly attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, killing one crew member. Earlier, projectiles struck three vessels in Gulf waters, according to port authorities, maritime security, and risk firms.

Amid rising oil prices linked to the conflict, US President Donald Trump announced plans to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“We’ll do that, and then we’ll fit it up,” Trump said Wednesday during a visit to Cincinnati, speaking to local station WKRC. “I filled it up once, and I’ll fill it up again. Right now we’ll reduce it a little bit, and that brings the prices down.”

