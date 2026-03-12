LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram donald trump instagram down Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

A drone fell on a residential building near Dubai’s Creek Harbor on Wednesday, sparking a fire and triggering emergency evacuations. Authorities said the blaze was quickly contained and no injuries were reported. The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the region following Iranian threats targeting economic hubs.

Drone falls on building near Dubai Creek Harbor, sparking fire. Authorities evacuate residents as regional tensions rise. Photo: Dubai Media Office.
Drone falls on building near Dubai Creek Harbor, sparking fire. Authorities evacuate residents as regional tensions rise. Photo: Dubai Media Office.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 12, 2026 07:40:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

A drone fell on a building near Dubai’s Creek Harbor on Wednesday, igniting a fire, UAE authorities confirmed. Evacuation measures were promptly carried out to ensure the safety of residents.

“Authorities in Dubai are responding to an incident involving a drone that fell on a building in the vicinity of Dubai Creek Harbor,” the Dubai Media Office said.

Videos of the blaze quickly circulated on social media. One page captioned the footage: “Scenes from Dubai tonight after a drone attack.”

You Might Be Interested In

Iran Attacks Dubai’s Creek Harbor With Drones

Dubai Civil Defense teams swiftly brought the fire under control. In a series of updates on X, authorities confirmed:

“Civil Defense teams have brought a minor fire in the building under control. No injuries have been reported so far.”

“Authorities have fully brought the fire under control, and all residents are safe. No injuries have been reported.”

Photos released by Dubai authorities showed that one floor of the building had sustained fire damage.

Why Iran Attacked Creek Harbor In Dubai

Creek Harbor is a high-end district in Dubai, known for its luxury apartments, penthouses, and hotels such as Vida Creek Harbor, Address Harbor Point, and Palace Residences.

The area has become increasingly vulnerable amid escalating regional tensions with Iran. Several other parts of Dubai have reportedly experienced attacks in recent weeks.

Security Heightened At Dubai Banks 

The incident comes as bank branches in Dubai, including Citi, evacuated employees on Wednesday due to “heightened security concerns.” A notice seen by The New York Times instructed staff to find “the nearest safe place away from the office”. Citi’s Dubai office serves as its Middle East headquarters.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) recently issued threats to neighbouring countries, warning it could target “economic centres and banks” linked to the US and Israel in the Middle East.

US-Israeli-Iran War Escalates 

The US-Israeli conflict with Iran entered its 13th day on Thursday, marked by attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane carrying roughly one-fifth of global oil.

Reuters reported that Iranian explosive-laden boats allegedly attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, killing one crew member. Earlier, projectiles struck three vessels in Gulf waters, according to port authorities, maritime security, and risk firms.

Amid rising oil prices linked to the conflict, US President Donald Trump announced plans to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“We’ll do that, and then we’ll fit it up,” Trump said Wednesday during a visit to Cincinnati, speaking to local station WKRC. “I filled it up once, and I’ll fill it up again. Right now we’ll reduce it a little bit, and that brings the prices down.”

Also Read: From Palm Jumeirah Fires To DXB Airport Drone & Missile Strikes: Dubai Faces Its Biggest Security Test In Years – Is the City’s Reputation As A Safe, Opulent Travel Hub At Risk?

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 7:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Creek Harbordubai newsIran newsIran US Waruae newsWorld news

RELATED News

‘We Won In The First Hour, But Won’t Leave Early’: Donald Trump Claims Victory In Iran War, Vows To ‘Finish The Job’

Can Iran Target California With Drones Or Cyberattacks? FBI Issues Alert On Possible Threats To The US West Coast

US-Iran-Israel War: Drone Strike Hits Fuel Tanks At Oman’s Salalah Port, Operations Suspended | WATCH

Donald Trump Claims He Will Take The Final Call On US-Iran War, Says ‘Any Time I Want It To End, It Will End’ Since ‘Nothing Left To Target’

Driver Apprehended After Car Crashes Into Barricade Near White House, Here’s What Really Happened As Secret Service Investigates

LATEST NEWS

Massive Fire Erupts At Fish Market Near Delhi’s Uttam Nagar; Firefighting Operation Underway, Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 12 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, And Major Cities

One Piece Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Full Cast, And Everything Fans Need To Know | Full Details Inside

Redmi K90 Ultra To Debut In India: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 8000mAh Massive Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check Price And Launch

Gunman Fires At Jammu Wedding Attended By Farooq Abdullah, Ex-J&K CM Escapes Unhurt, Accused Arrested | Watch CCTV Footage

‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

From Sensation To Silver Screen: Mahakumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Net Worth Revealed After She Joins Movies

Why Jitesh Sharma Didn’t Regret Missing India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad — Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Story | Watch

Who Were The Two Indians Died During The Merchant Vessel Attack? MEA Reveals Crucial Details Amid West Asia War – Here’s What You Need To Know

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf
Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf
Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf
Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

QUICK LINKS