Bangladesh Bus Tragedy: 23 Dead After Passenger Vehicle Plunges Off Ferry Into Padma River, Authorities Investigate Cause — Watch Viral Video

Bangladesh Bus Tragedy: According to officials, a bus plummeted into the Padma River in Bangladesh, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more. Russell Mollah, a police inspector, told ANI on Wednesday that the rescue efforts were put on hold because it was nighttime and will get up again during the day. “So far, we have recovered 23 dead bodies,” he declared. A few people made it out alive, and some might still be missing. The rescue is being carried out by a number of forces, including the police, fire department, navy, and others, although it is partly halted because it is nighttime. However, the operation is momentarily suspended owing to darkness; it will restart during the day.”

Bangladesh Bus Tragedy: Watch Viral Video

Bangladesh Bus Tragedy: At approximately 5:00 p.m., a passenger bus from a ferry plunged into the Padma River in front of Daulatdia’s ferry terminal number 3. About forty people were on the bus, which was travelling 128 miles from Rajbari to Dhaka. The bus was on the ferry at the moment. The rescue operations are being carried out by divers and fire service rescue teams. After collecting up passengers at different counters along the route, witnesses reported that the bus was carrying at least fifty people. Six hours later, the submerged bus was dragged out of the river by the rescue ship Hamza, according to the Dhaka Tribune.







Bangladesh Bus Tragedy: 23 Dead After Passenger Vehicle Plunges Off Ferry Into Padma River, Authorities Investigate Cause



Bangladesh Bus Tragedy: A portion of the vehicle was visible around 11:15 p.m., and by 11:30 p.m., the ship’s crane had raised the full bus. As rescue workers looked for survivors after a passenger bus fell into the river on Wednesday night, distraught family members gathered along the banks of the Padma at the Daulatdia ferry station in Rajbari, holding onto hope, according to the Dhaka Tribune. According to the Dhaka Tribune, a survivor claimed that although he was able to swim ashore, he saw his wife and child vanish under the waves as the bus sank. Abdul Azizul claimed he too survived by swimming to safety after boarding the bus from Kalukhali Upazila in Rajbari. The Dhaka Tribune stated that his wife and child were still unaccounted for.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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