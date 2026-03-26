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Home > Business News > ‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show

‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show

‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 26, 2026 10:40:18 IST

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‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show

India’s Podcast Landscape Gets A Thoughtful New Voice In The OddCast Show ‘Odd but Relevant’

New Delhi [India], March 25: In a digital era driven by speed and surface level engagement, meaningful long form conversations are slowly reclaiming their importance. Entrepreneur and logistics industry leader Kunal Agarwal, along with his son Suved Agarwal, is contributing to this shift through their thought provoking platform The OddCast Show. Their journey reflects a powerful transition from business leadership to purpose driven storytelling shaped by personal adversity, generational understanding and a desire to inspire emotional awareness in society.

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Born and raised in Pune with family roots in Haryana, Kunal Agarwal pursued higher education in the United States where he completed his MBA from Clark University. After gaining initial entrepreneurial exposure abroad, he returned to India in the year 2000 to join his family’s logistics business. Over the years he played a significant role in transforming the traditional trucking operation into a specialized cold chain enterprise capable of handling temperature sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, dairy items and frozen foods across India.

A defining moment in his professional journey came during the Covid pandemic when the organization was entrusted with the critical responsibility of storing and transporting billions of vaccine doses nationwide. Successfully managing such a complex national assignment strengthened his belief that business leadership must ultimately serve larger societal needs.

“We realized that society teaches us how to earn money but rarely teaches us how to handle suffering.
This podcast is our attempt to start that conversation.”

However, life took an unexpected emotional turn following the loss of his wife. The tragedy deeply affected him and his children, leading to a prolonged phase of introspection and limited social engagement. During this difficult period, his son Suved initiated conversations around suffering, mental strength, purpose and the realities faced by modern youth. These discussions gradually became a healing process for the family and revealed a larger social gap where many individuals struggle silently without platforms for open dialogue.

‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show

This realization led to the creation of The OddCast Show, a unique father son podcast focused on discussing topics that are often considered uncomfortable yet deeply relevant. The platform explores themes such as mental health awareness, parenting challenges, relationship dynamics, generational pressure, spirituality and the evolving definition of success. Kunal brings life experience and philosophical reflection while Suved contributes the perspective of a younger generation navigating identity and career uncertainty.

The podcast has gradually gained attention for its honest and unscripted conversational format. Unlike fast paced digital content designed only for entertainment, The OddCast Show encourages listeners to slow down, reflect and engage with deeper questions about life. Each episode aims to create a safe intellectual and emotional space where difficult subjects can be explored with empathy and clarity. By blending personal storytelling with social observation, the platform is building a community of listeners who value awareness, meaningful dialogue and emotional resilience. Their father son dynamic adds authenticity and relatability, making the conversations resonate across age groups.

Through their discussions, the duo emphasizes that suffering is an inevitable part of human existence but can become a catalyst for growth when approached with awareness. They also question conventional education frameworks that prioritize academic achievement over emotional intelligence and self understanding. Their larger vision is to transform The OddCast Show into a movement that normalizes honest conversations within families and encourages individuals to redefine success beyond material achievements.

As India’s podcast landscape continues to evolve, Kunal and Suved Agarwal are positioning their platform as more than a content initiative. Their journey represents a broader effort to bridge generational gaps, reduce stigma around emotional struggles and promote conscious living. By turning personal adversity into purposeful dialogue, they are inspiring audiences to seek clarity, connection and meaning in an increasingly complex world.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show

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‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show

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‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show
‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show
‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show
‘Odd but Relevant’: Kunal and Suved Agarwal Redefine Conversations Through The OddCast Show

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