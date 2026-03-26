Donald Trump To Be The Next Supreme Leader Of Iran? US President’s Viral Claim Circulates Amid Bizarre Remarks On Tehran’s Succession

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump reiterated his statements that he was conducting negotiations with Iran to terminate the almost month long war, although Tehran vehemently denied that it was negotiating with the US. In a speech at a Republican fundraiser, Trump made the extraordinary decision of saying that the leadership of Iran had casually proposed him to assume the next Supreme Leader of the country, a proposal to which he said he had responded.

Donald Trump To Be The Next Supreme Leader Of Iran?

At the NRCC annual dinner, Trump said there was no head of country that would have preferred the position of head of Iran. ‘We hear them very clearly. They say, I don’t want it. We are offering you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don’t want it’. His remarks come into a vacuum of power in Iran that is essentially powerless since many of their top officials, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were killed by strikes yet his son Mojtaba Khamenei, who was elected as the new Supreme Leader, has remained unseen by the outside world since the war had started.

Will Donald Trump Replace Mojtaba Khamenei?

Trump termed the US military action against Iran as a decimation in the army, boasting of a US win in the war up to this point. He asserted that there were also back channel negotiations being done with Tehran and that the Iranian regime was willing to strike a ceasefire but was afraid because of the pressure of the domestic pressures and fear of reprisal. And I say to you, we are winning so big, no one has ever seen us doing as big as we are doing in the Middle East with Iran. And they are bargaining, by the way, and they want to strike a bargain so much. They dare not say it though they assume they will be killed by their own people. They also fear that we will kill them, Trump added as he reiterated the precarious position of Iran.

US-Israel-Iran War

As the war in the region continues to cause instability in the region as well as the world energy markets, Washington reportedly proposed a 15-point ceasefire to Tehran through intermediaries, including Pakistan. The strategy was purported to involve destroying the nuclear program of Iran, ceasing funding of directorate groups like Hezbollah and opening up of the Strait of Hormuz. The offer of ceasefire and attempts of direct negotiations have publicly been denied by Tehran. Through the mouthpiece, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, ‘the joint military command of Iran rejected the claims made by Trump by saying: Not now. Not ever’. According to Fars News Agency, Iran has chosen to offer a five point counter proposal as to clarify this, any solution to the conflict will be reached under the condition of Tehran.

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