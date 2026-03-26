White House Hacked? Viral Claims Emerge After Mysterious Video Was Uploaded And Quickly Deleted From Official X And Instagram Accounts Amid Iran War Tensions — Watch

The White House recently posted a cryptic video on its Instagram and X accounts, sparking widespread speculation over whether the social media handles had been hacked. The video opened with a black screen with an alert bell, then the hideous and mostly incomprehensible visuals appeared. Their incoherence and strangeness soon garnered the interest of users of social media, with many questioning whether or not the odd posts were a consequence of a cyber attack on the official accounts. A number of users reposted the video to X, and the reactions were as varied as some were suspicious of what they perceived to be some form of hacking and others, exasperated by what some called cryptic messaging, likened it to a promotion stunt. The timing of the posts, during current tensions in the US-Israel-Iran relations and recent attacks on Iran by strikes, also contributed to the buzz online.

White House Hacked? — Watch

Notwithstanding the speculation, the reports on the White House accounts being hacked are unsubstantiated. Grok fact-checkers verified that the X account was still under the Trump administration and the bio had just been updated with a quote of the Trump 2025 inauguration speech. The elusive video, with a voice that says, launching soon? with glitchy visuals and sound-on emojis, it looked like a test of some new text alert service (USA to 45470). Glog claimed that a staff mistake when rushing the social media test was the cause of the glitching black screen and the distorted images, not a security breach. The administration, though, has not released an official clarification on the posts, leaving speculation online to continue.







Viral Claims Emerge After Mysterious Video Was Uploaded And Quickly Deleted From Official X And Instagram Accounts Amid Iran War Tensions

To make the matter more interesting, the same clips were also shared on the White House Instagram account, leading some who noticed them to claim the uploads were purportedly deliberate. In the second video, analysts and social media users reported having seen distorted video of an American flag and other glitch artifacts, which led to questions about the purpose behind the content. A video was also removed that had a female voice saying, It is coming soon, right? – and it might have been a Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt. The strange postings and their removal have remained a topic of speculation, with the mysterious quality of the videos causing viewers to question whether these were experimentations, unintended posts or some other form of intentional communication by the Trump administration.

Also Read: Is Russia Quietly Sending ‘Drone Shipments’ To Tehran Amid The US-Israel-Iran War? Moscow’s Role Comes Under Growing Scrutiny