Is Russia Quietly Sending ‘Drone Shipments’ To Tehran Amid The US-Israel-Iran War? Moscow’s Role Comes Under Growing Scrutiny

According to Western intelligence cited by The Financial Times, Russia is close to completing a series of deliveries of drones, medicine and food to Iran. The action is being seen as part of a wider action by Moscow to defend Tehran in the current conflict between the US and Israel. Intelligence sources acquainted with the intelligence told that talks between top Russian and Iranian officials had begun shortly after the first attacks on Tehran, and that deliveries had been commenced in early March and would run through to the end of the month. The Kremlin has not officially verified the reports, but has confirmed that it continues to hold dialogue with the Iranian leadership and that it continues to provide humanitarian aid.

Is Russia Quietly Sending ‘Drone Shipments’ To Tehran Amid The US-Israel-Iran War?

Russia has publicly focused on its provision of medical aid, including more than 13 tonnes of supplies delivered through Azerbaijan, and more aid is on the way. Concerns have been expressed, however, regarding a possible increase in military cooperation due to reports of the existence of drone transfers. One way attack drones have been extensive in the conflict with Iran launching thousands of them because of their low cost and effectiveness. With slow speeds and low altitudes, these drones are frequently able to avoid radar detection and are a challenge to air defence systems. Since 2023, Russia that has been manufacturing and adapting drones with Iranian designs is also more advanced because it has increased their range, their capacity to carry, and their resistance to electronic interference.

What ar e the drones that are sent?

Western officials are not certain of the precise model of the drones being supplied, but may include updated models like the Geran-2 which is based on the Shahed-136 model produced by Iran. Experts have opined that Iran might be after more advanced systems and not just numbers so as to enhance its technological capacity. Tehran is also reported to have requested more sophisticated air defence such as S-400, but Moscow seems unwilling to supply it because of the threat of increasing tensions with the US. Analysts reckon that Russian assistance might strengthen the military capabilities and internal stability of Iran, as well as enable the Tehran regime to learn and develop better drone technology to use in the future.

Also Read: Iran Reviews US Proposal To End War But Maintains Firm ‘No Talks’ Stance With Washington As Conflict Enters Critical Phase