Iran Reviews US Proposal To End War But Maintains Firm ‘No Talks’ Stance With Washington As Conflict Enters Critical Phase

The Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi has also indicated that Tehran is currently considering a proposal offered by the United States to terminate the existing conflict, but categorically dismissed any implication that this is an act of direct negotiation. In an interview with the state television, Araghchi made it clear that although messages are being passed along with intermediaries, Iran is not deeming this a formal dialogue with Washington. This communication via mediators was not negotiation with the US, he said, and he made no reservations that there are no discussions with the US. He affirmed that the offer is being discussed by the senior leadership of Iran, despite the adopted reserved and aloof Tehran.

What Did Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi Say?

Araghchi pointed out that Washington has been informed using several channels, however, it is important to emphasize that Iran is not planning to get into official negotiations at that point of time. He further argued that the United States has not achieved its goals in the war such as winning the war in a short period or a regime change. Speaking about the strength of Iran, he stated that Tehran has shown that no foreign force is able to weaken their security. Although Araghchi underlines that Iran is not interested in a long term war, the nation intends to have a lasting solution, according to the country, which is the one that would correspond to its terms and strategies to the letter.

Iran Israel War ceasefire

Tehran has provided some essential conditions to the conflict termination such as the total prevention of the assaults, the assurance of future attacks, the repair of the damage and acknowledgment of its control over the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi also denied the US President Donald Trump dictating the schedule of the end of the war, saying the American offer was excessive. He urged the countries in the region to sever ties with Washington, and Iran was said to reject a ceasefire proposal and fired new attacks throughout the region. As the military action stepped up and additional troop deployments of the US were reported, the circumstances are still volatile, though there are backchannel communications going on.

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